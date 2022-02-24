EY announces strategic alliance with The King Center to support social change through new online education and training

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), an Atlanta-based nongovernmental, not-for-profit social justice organization, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Through the new collaboration, EY teams will support The King Center's ambition to drive global citizens and organizations towards shaping a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. The Alliance has been established within EY US with further global expansion planned in the future.

The EY-The King Center Alliance will help enable digitization of The King Center learning resources and make it easier to access Dr. King's nonviolence principles and methodologies on a larger scale.

One of The King Center's most visible initiatives has been the codification of Dr. King's teachings and approach to nonviolence as a way of life into a comprehensive, immersive, self-paced online learning program called Nonviolence365®. Over the years, numerous leaders and enterprises, across every industry and segment, have taken the Nonviolence365® training in order to create a more equitable, empathetic, inclusive and communicative organization. In 2020, EY organization teamed with The King Center to convert the existing classroom-focused brick-and-mortar Nonviolence365® content into a digital offering — Nonviolence365® Online.

EY teams have built a leading set of capabilities to help organizations make the cultural, organizational and process changes necessary to yield a more diverse, inclusive and empathetic workplace. EY teams' research and knowledge of Nonviolence365®, coupled with the experience in driving institutional changes in complex environments, places it in a unique position to serve as a leading services provider to organizations wishing to integrate Nonviolence365® into their DEI strategy, plans and initiatives.

Jackie P. Taylor, EY Global The King Center Alliance Leader, says:

"The EY organization has a long-standing commitment to cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture and to helping organizations do the same. The alliance with The King Center will enhance EY teams' ability to support clients who are looking to build on their existing DEI capabilities. The Nonviolence365® Online curriculum will help clients and their people cultivate inclusive environments and learn conflict resolution skills."

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, says:

"Creating Nonviolence365® Online has been a two-year team effort — an idea championed by Chance Patterson and made a reality by the generous EY support and digital learning experience — the global consulting and accounting organization. Brian S. Knudson, Jackie P. Taylor, Kasey Waas and their EY colleagues literally spent thousands of hours with our Nonviolence365® trainers and contributors to create this unprecedented 15-hour immersive self-paced digital experience. Their patience, attention to detail, passion and deep belief in nonviolence as a way of life has resulted in an unprecedented opportunity for individuals around the world to develop powerful and practical love-centered approaches to deal with conflict and dismantle injustice."

To learn more about Nonviolence365® Online, please visit thekingcenterinstitute.org.

For more information about EY, visit ey.com/alliances.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change "The King Center" is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and engages participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. Learn more at https://thekingcenter.org/

