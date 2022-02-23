ZA Group Updates the Market and Announces Definitive Agreement for New Large-Scale Acquisition

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group Inc (ZAAG) updates the market and announces definitive agreement for new large-scale acquisition deal and company. ZA Group and its CEO has been working hard and diligently over the past several weeks to be able to close this new large-scale acquisition deal and company. Last week ZA Group, its CEO, lawyers, and the new large-scale acquisition that ZA Group looks to acquire had a successful conference call and meeting on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. All parties have come to terms and agreed whereas ZA Group will acquire 60% of this new large-scale acquisition deal and company. Therefore, ZA Group will have 60% ownership in this new deal and company. The lawyers are finishing the definitive agreement for executing and ZA Group and the acquisition company look to close on this acquisition in the coming days. This new large-scale acquisition deal and company is in a rapidly expanding and fast-growing marketplace and it's something everyone needs in the world to live.

I am personally excited to be involved in this new acquisition that I have helped ZA Group just about close on and I feel as though we will close on this acquisition in the coming days. ZA Group will look to release multiple press releases so that we can disclose all the details on this deal and company as well as the enormous upside potential it creates for the company and its marketplace. It fits our corporate vision of sustainability, Wellness and direct to consumer products. More details will be coming about the acquisition in the near future as we prepare to finalize and execute the documents.

In other news and furthermore, ZA Group would like to announce that its subsidiary, NFID, will be accepting cryptocurrency on its website as payment for the apparel lines in the near future. The company will be integrating the payment system to begin accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum and other Cryptocurrencies. "We believe that accepting Bitcoin is a step into the future of online business for NFID and as more and more businesses begin to accept cryptocurrency, we at NFID and ZA Group want to be early adopters in that space," said Bill Bollander. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories available at www.NFID.com.

About Us

ZA Group Inc. is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license, or manage them.

