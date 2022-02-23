Veralox Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Beck as Chief Business Officer

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralox Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics that treat the underlying pathologies of diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Lisa Beck as Chief Business Officer.

"As we plan for several important milestones and continued progress in our development programs at Veralox, we are very pleased that Lisa Beck will be joining our team as Chief Business Officer," said Jeffrey W. Strovel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Veralox Therapeutics. "Her extensive experience in business development and portfolio strategy planning will play a central role as we advance our pipeline including VLX-1005, a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of 12-lipoxygenase currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)."

Lisa Beck is a versatile and established leader with experience in both start-up biotechnology companies and large pharma. She has held senior roles in business development, corporate development and portfolio strategy with experience in negotiating and closing agreements, sourcing opportunities, and implementing business strategies while leading departments and project teams. She was previously SVP, Business Development and Portfolio Strategy at Brii Biosciences and Executive Director and Head of Global Business Development Transactions and Alliance Management at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. She also held a range of senior positions at GlaxoSmithKline, including Senior Director of Stiefel Franchise Portfolio Management. She earned her BS in biology from Vanderbilt University.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Veralox team at a pivotal time for the company as we develop VLX-1005 for the treatment of HIT and explore other opportunities based on the company's leadership in 12-lipoxygenase targeting research," said Ms. Beck. "There is growing interest in the platform, allowing Veralox to consider a wide range of value creating business development opportunities in the months and years ahead."

About Veralox Therapeutics

VERALOX Therapeutics Inc. (https://veralox.com/) is developing first-in-class therapeutics that target the underlying pathologies of diseases with unmet medical needs based on advanced understanding of the role of 12-lipoxygenase (12-LOX) in the onset and development of many serious diseases and conditions. The company's lead candidate, VLX-1005, is in development for the treatment of patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Second generation therapeutic products are under development for type 1 diabetes and other immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

