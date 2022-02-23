TE Connectivity ranks among Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators for 11th year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been recognized for the 11th straight year by Clarivate as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2022, demonstrating TE's consistent ability to bring new technology to the markets it serves, even amid recent global business challenges.

The annual report from Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, recognizes the organizations that demonstrate consistent, above-the-bar innovation excellence and which sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem. The Top 100 program uses informatic techniques targeting innovation excellence to compare tens of millions of ideas, across thousands of baselines, through billions of calculations, to discover the 100 innovators at the pinnacle.

"Innovation is one of our company's four core values and is truly at the heart of everything we do," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We have worked hard to create an environment where all of our employees are encouraged to look for innovative solutions to our customers' toughest challenges as we co-create the technology that will enable a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

TE engineers and inventors have earned or applied for more than 15,000 patents throughout the company's history that enable electric and autonomous vehicles, faster data centers, smarter factories, cleaner energy and life-saving medical devices.

"Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators," said Clarivate Chief Product Officer Gordon Samson. "The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year's Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world."

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 here.

