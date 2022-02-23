project44 Extends Last Mile Leadership with New Product, European Expansion, and 'Trade Up' Promotion project44's industry-leading solution to elevate delivery experiences across North America and Europe

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced it has extended its last mile leadership with a new product, European expansion and the chance to "trade up" as part of a commitment to support top retailers and direct-to-consumer brands in North American and Europe in their mission to achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility. In September 2021 project44 acquired Convey, the #1 leader in last mile visibility and notably the only last mile visibility provider that appeared in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

project44 Extends Last Mile Leadership with New Product, European Expansion, and ‘Trade Up’ Promotion (PRNewswire)

Today, project44 tracks over 1 billion shipments per year for customers like Walmart and Neiman Marcus with an integrated last mile offering that delivers the highest data quality, and the broadest suite of solutions that improve visibility and exception management at all stages of the last mile shipment lifecycle: pre-purchase, in-transit and post-shipment. project44's last mile solution is the only offering in the market today that can support tracking for all types of deliveries, parcel, freight, courier and white-glove doorstep delivery, while providing visibility into product returns and automated issue resolution capabilities.

"project44 is upping the ante for last mile visibility through product innovation and global expansion," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "With the relentless growth of e-commerce volumes, project44 enables the brands we all love to deliver products with the transparency, timeliness and trust that modern consumers need."

Convert

Delivery date reliability is cited as consumers' top deciding factor when considering purchases, followed by cost. Customers are abandoning their shopping carts with less-than-ideal delivery timeframes while logistics managers and marketers are investing millions into solutions that aren't meeting delivery promises.

Beginning today, project44 will offer Convert, a last mile product that provides a scalable and agnostic solution for setting competitive delivery expectations that increase conversion. By leveraging machine learning models based on 11 billion shipment events, Convert dynamically inserts highly accurate estimated delivery dates (EDDs) onto the e-commerce checkout page prior to a consumer deciding to make a purchase. Unlike other EDD solutions in the market that scrape potentially inaccurate carrier data and present it to customers as fact, Convert passes three values to the customer – a conservative estimate, an aggressive estimate and one that leverages predictive models – to indicate a "most likely delivery date."

Convert equips retailers with the most accurate pre-purchase EDDs available in-market today, driving conversion and valuable ROI, decreasing cart abandonment and improving customer confidence in delivery dates and overall satisfaction.

"project44's market-leading, predictive data science makes Convert unparalleled to anything currently available," said Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer of project44. "This latest development further proves no other organization begins to compare to the breadth of project44's data and last mile capabilities."

European Expansion

project44 has extended its lead as the most comprehensive global multimodal supply chain visibility platform with the launch of last mile capabilities in Europe. project44 is now offering true, multimodal visibility from raw materials to the consumers' doorstep across North America and Europe to help shippers, carriers and logistics providers prepare for and address the growing number of global supply chain disruptions.

In working with large, global brands, project44 is expanding into Europe to provide existing customers with heightened data quality and proactive notifications, optimizing the last mile experience to better meet customer needs, and service more shippers beyond U.S. operations.

Trade Up Promotion

In an effort to gain the last mile visibility companies and consumers expect, many direct-to-consumer brands have been switching to project44 from their existing, legacy software vendors to increase data quality, proactive notifications, and to support deliveries of all types. To help ease this transition, project44 is offering qualifying companies the ability to "trade up" to project44's industry-leading solution, Engage, for up to three months free. This promotion allows any companies switching to project44 from an existing last-mile visibility provider, such as Narvar, to adopt the best solution on the market for optimizing the pre-purchase, in-transit and post-purchase customer experience both effortlessly and at a discount.

What Our Customers Say

"Switching to project44 offered a streamlined solution that we could basically plug and play while integrating very easily with our WMS (warehouse management system), resulting in a near-instant, immense improvement in end-to-end delivery visibility, coupled with great reporting," said Lindsay Keys, Director of Logistics at luxury retailer Brooklinen who recently won a 2021 Brand Experience Award for Last Mile Innovation.

"We saw results almost immediately in cost savings and efficiency gains that make project44 a critical element of keeping our delivery promises to our customers," said Seth Goldman, CEO of UrbanStems. "Not only are our customers happier with their experience, but I'm delighted to share that our own internal care team is happier and more productive due to project44's platform."

"With thousands of shipments in-flight at any point in time and the details around those orders living in many disparate systems across our organization, it can be difficult to figure out which ones need our immediate attention," said Devin Van Hout, vice president of digital commerce at Ferguson Enterprises. "project44's solution gives our team all the information we need to go from reactive to proactive, while also providing us with the tools to communicate with all relevant parties within the same view. The result is a simple, consistent customer experience in the face of massive B2B complexity."

To learn more about project44's last mile solutions, visit this landing page.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2021, the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 17 global offices. To learn more, visit www.project44.com .

Contact

project44@nextpr.com

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44