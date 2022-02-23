New Bloomberg Law Outlook on Health Law Provides Detailed Review of Complex Issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the publication of its 2022 Outlook on Health Law, which provides distinct resources to help practitioners navigate complex regulatory and compliance initiatives. The new report features exclusive content including the latest news coverage, in-depth perspectives from practitioners, and ready-to-use Practical Guidance documents. A complimentary copy is available for download at http://onb-law.com/QAEP50I2lJW.

The 2022 Outlook on Heath Law includes:

Key articles from Bloomberg Law's news desk covering developments in health care worker vaccine mandates, forthcoming expiration of union contracts, and increased out-of-pocket costs for the unvaccinated.

Professional perspectives on responding to a DOJ inquiry into pandemic billing and areas for health care organizations to watch in 2022.

Practical Guidance including an integrated data network compliance program policy, an annotated consent to treatment for telehealth-based services, and bundled payment for care (BPCI) advanced agreement/compliance review guidance.

"Likely no other industry has been as profoundly impacted by the global pandemic as health care. The 2022 Outlook on Health Law includes a detailed review of key activity in recent months and anticipated developments over the coming year," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's fully integrated platform provides attorneys advising health care organizations with timely news, Practical Guidance, and tools to prepare for continued compliance and enforcement activity."

