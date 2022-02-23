National Black Nurses Foundation Elects New Board and Advisory Council Members for 2022

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBNF Inc., association management by 1Joshua Group, is a leader in increasing access to care, decreasing chronic diseases in at-risk populations, addressing healthcare workforce development and advancing health equity, is pleased to announce our new members to its 2022 Board of Directors.

National Nursing Foundation Elects New Board Members

"NBNF is excited to welcome the newly elected board of director and advisory council members and we look forward to their leadership in continuing to further our mission and carrying out our strategic plan," said C. Alicia Georges, EdD, RN, FAAN, President of NBNF. "We are excited about the growth of the Foundation as we engage in relevant strategies to meet the current workforce, education, research, policy and health related information needs of the communities of consumers and professionals we serve."

Joining the board are Marvin Luther Crawford, M.D., M. Div, FACP, Director of Student Undergraduate Medical Education, Morehouse School of Medicine, Cheryl L. Holder, MD, FACP, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, and Community Initiatives, Florida International University, Mr. Larry Lucas, (Retired), Former Vice President of Government Affairs, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), William McDade, MD, PhD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Elvin T. Price, Pharm.D., Ph.D., F.A.H.A., Director of the Geriatric Pharmacotherapy, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Rita Wray, RN, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wray Enterprises, Inc.

The Board of Directors established an advisory council and elected Sandra, Harris-Hooker, PhD, Vice President and Executive Dean of Senior Administration, Morehouse School of Medicine, Patricia Matthews-Juarez, PhD., Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, Meharry Medical College, Jayne S. Reuben, PhD., Director of Instructional Effectiveness, Texas A&M University, and Keelia Taylor, BSN, RN, Care Management Auditor, CVS Health/Aetna.

Board of Trustees members continuing to serve their terms:

Hilda Richards, Secretary, EdD, RN, FAAN, Chancellor Emeritus, Indiana University Northwest; Victor O. Frazer, Esq., Treasurer, Former Delegate from the United States Virgin Islands, U.S. House of Representatives; and Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, FAAN, Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, Cedars-Sinai Health System.

About NBNF, Inc.

The Foundation is engaged in activities to increase access to care, decrease of chronic diseases and related risk factors in underserved, underrepresented and at risk and vulnerable populations, advance health equity, create minority nurse leadership development programs, and develop a diverse healthcare workforce.

