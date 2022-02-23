Live Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Highlights: All Divisions Back on Growth Trajectory

Full Year Operating Income Improved $1.2 billion and AOI Up $1.3 billion (vs 2020)

35 Million Fans Attended Concerts; Average Per-Fan Revenue Up Double-Digits (vs 2019)

Ticketing Delivers Best Quarter Ever, with Huge Demand Driving Q4 Operating Income Up 118%, AOI Up 62%, and transacted GTV Up 20% (vs Q4 2019)

Sponsorship Q4 Operating Income Up 37% and AOI Up 39% (vs Q4 2019)

2022 Outlook: Strong Supply and Demand Point to Record Year Ahead

Event-Related Deferred Revenue of $2.3 billion—Almost Double Year-End 2019

Confirmed Show Bookings and Ticket Sales Up Double-Digits Across Major Venues

45 Million Tickets Already Sold for 2022 Shows, with Pricing on Top 10 Tours Up Over 20% (vs 2019)

Sponsorship Commitments Up Double-Digits Relative to 2019, Already Over 80% Sold For Year

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today released financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The past two years have only reinforced the power of live music, and it's been great to see artists and fans reconnecting at scale around the world.

Over the course of 2021, we saw the strength of live events. The year started in the midst of the pandemic, but by summer fans were returning to shows, and by the end of the year, we had a record pipeline of concerts, ticket sales and advertising commitments for 2022.

Momentum continued in the fourth quarter

Restarting our concerts business in the second half of the year, we put on over 17 thousand concerts for 35 million fans in 2021, mainly in our U.S. and U.K. markets. In the final five months of the year, in the U.S. and U.K., we had over 15 million fans attend our outdoor events – festivals, stadiums, and amphitheaters – nearly 25% higher than during the same period in 2019.

Through the ramp up, we saw demand driven price increases, particularly with platinum and other front of the house ticket pricing. Fans continue to seek the best tickets, and the ongoing rapid growth of the secondary market indicates there's more room to grow.

Fans on-site also continued spending more, with average per fan revenue up double-digits for the year relative to 2019 levels, across each of amphitheaters, festivals and theaters and clubs.

And as shows came back, so did the desire of brands to connect to our fans. As a result, sponsorship and advertising operating income and AOI was roughly the same for the second half of 2021 as it was in 2019, which was a record level. This interest came from a mix of expanding long-term relationships with brands like Bacardi, Heineken and O2, as well as adding new brand partners including Coinbase, Hulu and Cinch.

Our ticketing business had the dual benefit of strong ticket sales for events in 2021, while also being the first of our businesses to benefit from our 2022 pipeline.

Ticket sales were at a record pace across every metric with October, November and December being our top three months ever for ticketing gross transaction value, excluding refunded tickets. And the fourth quarter and second half of the year also set records for a quarter and six-month periods.

At the same time, we continued to reorganize our business globally and improve our operations, establishing a more nimble and lower cost company.

Looking to 2022 and beyond

With the strength in ticket sales, not surprisingly, we are seeing every leading indicator for 2022 up relative to 2019, reinforcing our confidence that we will have a record year in 2022 that sets us up for growth over the next several years.

Helping accelerate our growth this year is the acquisition of OCESA, which gives us immediate scale in Mexico and establishes another path into the broader Latin American market.

Looking at the leading indicators, starting with confirmed show count through February, we are up 30% relative to 2019 across our large venue shows, for stadium, amphitheater, arena and festival events.

Then for concert ticket sales, through mid-February we have sold 45 million tickets for shows this year, up 45% from this point in 2019. We already have eight artists who have sold over 500 thousand tickets for their tours this year, including Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

And fans are coming to the shows - our most recent data over the past month indicates no-show rates at our concerts in the U.S. are back to 2019 levels, eliminating any lingering questions on the resiliency of fan demand.

Along with our fan growth, we continue building the portfolio of venues we operate, now at 320 globally, as we net added 31 additional venues in 2021, approximately half of which came through the OCESA acquisition.

Building our venue portfolio enables us to more rapidly grow our show count and fan base in 2022, and over the next few years, and positions us to drive on-site spending more widely and provide additional assets to brand partners.

Our sponsorship and advertising pipeline is similarly setting up for a strong 2022, up double-digits through mid-February relative to 2019, with over 80% of our planned revenue for the year committed.

Taking this strong pipeline and combining it with our more efficient cost structure, I expect 2022 to deliver record financial performance overall and for each division.

The two year wait for artists and fans is over. Never have the tailwinds to our business been so strong, and I believe this is just the start of what will be the strongest multi-year period ever for the concert industry.

Michael Rapino

President and Chief Executive Officer

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q4 2021

Reported

Q4 2020

Reported

Growth

Q4 2021

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 2,044.2

$ 178.4

*

$ 2,045.6

* Ticketing 487.7

10.9

*

487.9

* Sponsorship & Advertising 170.3

47.1

*

171.2

* Other and Eliminations 1.0

0.9

*

1.0

*

$ 2,703.2

$ 237.3

*

$ 2,705.7

*



















Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ (294.0)

$ (236.4)

(24%)

$ (296.2)

(25%) Ticketing 132.9

(131.5)

*

132.2

* Sponsorship & Advertising 100.5

4.1

*

101.0

* Other and Eliminations 0.4

(0.4)

*

0.4

* Corporate (64.3)

(23.8)

*

(64.3)

*

$ (124.5)

$ (388.0)

68%

$ (126.9)

67%



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ (122.3)

$ (166.7)

27%

$ (123.1)

26% Ticketing 212.1

(73.7)

*

211.5

* Sponsorship & Advertising 114.5

14.2

*

115.0

* Other and Eliminations (2.3)

(1.8)

*

(2.3)

* Corporate (41.7)

(16.3)

*

(41.7)

*

$ 160.3

$ (244.3)

*

$ 159.4

*



* percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 12 MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



12 Months

2021

Reported

12 Months

2020

Reported

Growth

12 Months

2021

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency

Revenue



















Concerts $ 4,722.2

$ 1,468.4

*

$ 4,688.3

*

Ticketing 1,134.3

188.4

*

1,127.3

*

Sponsorship & Advertising 411.9

203.7

*

408.8

*

Other and Eliminations 0.1

0.7

*

0.1

*



$ 6,268.5

$ 1,861.2

*

$ 6,224.5

*























Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ (618.5)

$ (959.0)

36%

$ (612.8)

36%

Ticketing 170.3

(612.0)

*

175.6

*

Sponsorship & Advertising 202.2

44.9

*

200.4

*

Other and Eliminations 0.2

(13.5)

*

0.2

*

Corporate (172.1)

(113.6)

(51)%

(172.1)

(51)%



$ (417.9)

$ (1,653.2)

75%

$ (408.7)

75%























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $ (221.3)

$ (638.8)

65%

$ (219.8)

66%

Ticketing 420.5

(374.6)

*

421.7

*

Sponsorship & Advertising 242.2

81.9

*

240.4

*

Other and Eliminations (6.9)

(13.5)

49%

(6.9)

49%

Corporate (110.6)

(70.9)

(56)%

(110.6)

(56)%



$ 323.9

$ (1,015.9)

*

$ 324.8

*





* percentages are not meaningful

As of December 31, 2021 , total cash and cash equivalents were $4.9 billion , which includes $1.3 billion in ticketing client cash and $1.5 billion in free cash. This free cash, along with $569.9 million of available debt capacity, gives the company $2.1 billion of available liquidity. The company believes this level of liquidity will provide it with the runway it needs as more shows returns.

Event-related deferred revenue was $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2021 compared to $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2020 . In addition, the company had long-term deferred revenue of $73.2 million for events scheduled more than one year out as of December 31, 2021 .

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 , net cash provided by operating activities was $1.8 billion and free cash flow — adjusted was $(113.9) million .

The company currently expects capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $375 million in 2022.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited)



2021

2020

2019

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)









Estimated events:









North America 12,004

5,270

28,407 International 5,230

2,847

11,830 Total estimated events 17,234

8,117

40,237 Estimated fans:









North America 26,331

6,075

62,687 International 8,728

5,067

34,967 Total estimated fans 35,059

11,142

97,654 Ticketing (2)









Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 131,685

31,101

219,975 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 150,650

88,823

266,750 Total estimated tickets sold 282,335

119,924

486,725





























(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.



(2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This metric includes primary tickets sold during the period regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticketing metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period and up to the time of reporting of these consolidated financial statements. Fee-bearing tickets sold above are net of refunds of 21.0 million and 27.3 million tickets for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

($ in millions) Q4 2021

Q4 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 755.9

$ (126.5) Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (682.2)

(200.4) Free cash flow from earnings $ 73.7

$ (326.9) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (30.9)

(9.1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26.8)

(10.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 16.0

$ (346.1)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (455.2)

$ 0.4







Net cash used in financing activities $ (51.0)

$ (11.5)

($ in millions) 12 Months 2021

12 Months 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,780.6

$ (1,083.4) Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (1,774.0)

(79.5) Free cash flow from earnings $ 6.6

$ (1,162.9) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (68.1)

(65.1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (52.4)

(41.6) Free cash flow — adjusted $ (113.9)

$ (1,269.6)







Net cash used in investing activities $ (567.0)

$ (224.1)







Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,171.3

$ 1,350.1

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions) December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,884.7 Client cash (1,344.0) Deferred revenue — event-related (2,323.1) Accrued artist fees (26.2) Collections on behalf of others (83.4) Prepaid expenses — event-related 381.4 Free cash $ 1,489.4

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the company's belief that the ongoing rapid growth of the secondary ticketing market indicates there are more opportunities in ticket pricing; the company's confidence that it will have a record year in 2022, with record financial performance overall and for each division expected, setting the company up for growth over the next several years; the company's pipeline of concerts, ticket sales and sponsorship and advertising commitments for 2022; the anticipated impact of the acquisition of OCESA on the company's growth prospects; the company's belief that building its venue portfolio enables it to more rapidly grow its show count and fan base in 2022, and over the next few years, and positions it to drive on-site spending while also providing additional assets to its brand partners; the company's belief that the current period marks the start of what will be the strongest multi-year period ever for the concert industry; the company's belief that its current level of liquidity will provide it with the runway it needs as more shows return; and the company's current expectations for capital expenditures for 2022. Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss)

($ in millions) Operating

income

(loss)

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Loss (gain) on

disposal

of

operating

assets

Depreciation

and amortization

Amortization of

non-

recoupable

ticketing

contract

advances

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

reported

Foreign

exchange

impact

Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

constant

currency





































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



































Concerts $ (294.0)

$ 81.8

$ (0.2)

$ 62.6

$ —

$ 27.5

$ (122.3)

$ (0.8)

$ (123.1) Ticketing 132.9

21.6

—

29.8

27.8

—

212.1

(0.6)

211.5 Sponsorship & Advertising 100.5

7.8

—

6.1

—

0.1

114.5

0.5

115.0 Other & Eliminations 0.4

—

—

—

(2.6)

(0.1)

(2.3)

—

(2.3) Corporate (64.3)

18.0

—

4.0

—

0.6

(41.7)

—

(41.7) Total Live Nation $ (124.5)

$ 129.2

$ (0.2)

$ 102.5

$ 25.2

$ 28.1

$ 160.3

$ (0.9)

$ 159.4





































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



































Concerts $ (236.4)

$ 2.4

$ (0.4)

$ 63.9

$ —

$ 3.8

$ (166.7)

$ —

$ (166.7) Ticketing (131.5)

2.2

—

44.9

10.5

0.2

(73.7)

—

(73.7) Sponsorship & Advertising 4.1

1.2

—

8.9

—

—

14.2

—

14.2 Other & Eliminations (0.4)

—

—

—

(1.4)

—

(1.8)

—

(1.8) Corporate (23.8)

4.1

—

2.6

—

0.8

(16.3)

—

(16.3) Total Live Nation $ (388.0)

$ 9.9

$ (0.4)

$ 120.3

$ 9.1

$ 4.8

$ (244.3)

$ —

$ (244.3)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021



































Concerts $ (618.5)

$ 116.0

$ (1.2)

$ 243.4

$ —

$ 39.0

$ (221.3)

$ 1.5

$ (219.8) Ticketing 170.3

33.8

(0.1)

133.2

81.6

1.7

420.5

1.2

421.7 Sponsorship & Advertising 202.2

12.1

—

27.9

—

—

242.2

(1.8)

240.4 Other & Eliminations 0.2

(0.1)

0.1

0.2

(7.2)

(0.1)

(6.9)

—

(6.9) Corporate (172.1)

47.5

—

11.6

—

2.4

(110.6)

—

(110.6) Total Live Nation $ (417.9)

$ 209.3

$ (1.2)

$ 416.3

$ 74.4

$ 43.0

$ 323.9

$ 0.9

$ 324.8





































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



































Concerts $ (959.0)

$ 68.8

$ 0.5

$ 266.3

$ —

$ (15.4)

$ (638.8)

$ —

$ (638.8) Ticketing (612.0)

13.4

—

169.9

54.7

(0.6)

(374.6)

—

(374.6) Sponsorship & Advertising 44.9

6.4

—

30.6

—

—

81.9

—

81.9 Other & Eliminations (13.5)

—

—

6.7

(6.7)

—

(13.5)

—

(13.5) Corporate (113.6)

28.3

—

11.5

—

2.9

(70.9)

—

(70.9) Total Live Nation $ (1,653.2)

$ 116.9

$ 0.5

$ 485.0

$ 48.0

$ (13.1)

$ (1,015.9)

$ —

$ (1,015.9)





































LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(in thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,884,729

$ 2,537,787 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $50,491 and $72,904, respectively 1,066,573

486,734 Prepaid expenses 654,894

577,130 Restricted cash 3,063

8,652 Other current assets 74,834

39,465 Total current assets 6,684,093

3,649,768 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,091,929

1,101,414 Operating lease assets 1,538,911

1,424,223 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,026,338

855,600 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 369,028

369,058 Goodwill 2,590,869

2,129,203 Long-term advances 552,697

668,756 Other long-term assets 548,453

391,281 Total assets $ 14,402,318

$ 10,589,303 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,532,345

$ 744,096 Accounts payable 110,623

86,356 Accrued expenses 1,645,906

894,149 Deferred revenue 2,774,792

1,839,323 Current portion of long-term debt, net 585,254

53,415 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 123,715

107,147 Other current liabilities 83,087

72,083 Total current liabilities 6,855,722

3,796,569 Long-term debt, net 5,145,484

4,855,096 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,606,064

1,445,674 Other long-term liabilities 431,581

353,267 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 551,921

272,449 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock—Series A Junior Participating, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 225,082,603 and 218,423,061 shares issued and 224,674,579 and 218,015,037 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 2,220

2,145 Additional paid-in capital 2,897,695

2,386,790 Accumulated deficit (3,327,737)

(2,676,833) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147,964)

(177,009) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity (582,651)

(471,772) Noncontrolling interests 394,197

338,020 Total equity (188,454)

(133,752) Total liabilities and equity $ 14,402,318

$ 10,589,303

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 6,268,447

$ 1,861,178

$ 11,547,969 Operating expenses:









Direct operating expenses 4,355,989

1,402,400

8,467,182 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,754,822

1,524,342

2,145,486 Depreciation and amortization 416,277

485,025

443,991 Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets (1,211)

503

(2,373) Corporate expenses 160,428

102,100

168,839 Operating income (loss) (417,858)

(1,653,192)

324,844 Interest expense 282,440

226,832

157,521 Interest income (6,625)

(11,737)

(14,406) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates (2,520)

5,458

(5,457) Loss (gain) from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates (83,578)

1,727

(1,119) Other expense (income), net 3,692

(18,807)

3,201 Income (loss) before income taxes (611,267)

(1,856,665)

185,104 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,481)

(28,875)

66,892 Net income (loss) (608,786)

(1,827,790)

118,212 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 42,118

(103,255)

48,323 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ (650,904)

$ (1,724,535)

$ 69,889











Basic and diluted net loss per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ (3.09)

$ (8.12)

$ (0.02)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic and diluted 217,190,862

212,270,944

210,082,696























Reconciliation to net loss available to common stockholders of Live Nation:



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ (650,904)

$ (1,724,535)

$ 69,889 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (19,771)

1,180

(74,771) Basic and diluted net loss available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ (670,675)

$ (1,723,355)

$ (4,882)













LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ (608,786)

$ (1,827,790)

$ 118,212 Reconciling items:









Depreciation 222,840

245,713

220,459 Amortization 193,437

239,312

223,532 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 74,406

47,971

80,302 Deferred income tax benefit (9,639)

(37,877)

(465) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 37,260

32,774

24,116 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable (17,826)

43,076

27,926 Non-cash compensation expense 209,337

116,889

48,785 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration (6,732)

(24,448)

6,698 Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 11,189

18,280

14,152 Loss (gain) on sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates (83,578)

1,727

(1,119) Other, net (15,333)

(18,472)

(4,908) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (485,211)

490,588

(159,792) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 95,533

141,631

(170,486) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,315,722

(1,379,461)

(45,920) Increase in deferred revenue 847,949

826,699

88,291 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,780,568

(1,083,388)

469,783 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Advances of notes receivable (28,899)

(56,957)

(50,035) Collections of notes receivable 23,835

80,963

13,216 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (110,589)

(11,242)

(57,280) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (152,734)

(213,746)

(323,566) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (384,251)

(41,083)

(235,071) Purchases of intangible assets (7,100)

(8,863)

(42,261) Proceeds from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates 90,432

19,003

1,455 Other, net 2,344

7,863

2,542 Net cash used in investing activities (566,962)

(224,062)

(691,000) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 903,827

1,607,365

937,400 Payments on long-term debt (109,705)

(30,987)

(437,267) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 22,026

5,418

14,285 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (52,368)

(41,624)

(107,476) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (9,638)

(106,242)

(50,267) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs 449,630

—

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 30,618

30,647

14,104 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (45,845)

(47,539)

(15,353) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (17,319)

(66,992)

(26,537) Other, net 106

36

— Net cash provided by financing activities 1,171,332

1,350,082

328,889 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43,585)

29,565

(11,633) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,341,353

72,197

96,039 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,546,439

2,474,242

2,378,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,887,792

$ 2,546,439

$ 2,474,242

