Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

(PRNewswire)

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/haemonetics-corporation-march-2022

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for one year on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications (781) 356-9763 (781) 356-9776 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation