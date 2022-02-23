BLACK ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT 2ND VIRTUAL SUMMIT FOCUSED ON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND BUILDING MULTIGENERATIONAL WEALTH, FEB. 24, 2022, PRESENTED BY ROCKET MORTAGE

The Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit will offer tips, tools, strategies, and resources to help Black people create wealth with a focus on homeownership, cryptocurrency, NFTs, and real estate investing

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its second Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, on Feb. 24. With Black Americans more focused than ever on wealth creation, wealth-building opportunities have never been greater. The Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit will focus on the innovative pathways for increasing the collective net worth of Black Americans and closing the nation's widening racial wealth gap. The latest in a series of virtual events produced by BLACK ENTERPRISE to address the demand for diversity, equity, inclusion, and economic justice for Black Americans, the 2022 Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit, is presented by Rocket Mortgage.

The Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with leading experts on homeownership, the traditional and short-term real estate rental markets, and the wealth-creation potential of future-focused assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. The one-day virtual event will provide attendees with actionable solutions and key resources to lay a foundation for building family net worth and creating multigenerational wealth.

"Wealth creation for Black people has been at the core the BLACK ENTERPRISE mission for more than five decades," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "In order to close the racial wealth gap in America, we must continue to share information and resources to expand homeownership and other forms of real estate investing among African Americans. It is also critical that we become educated and prepared to prosper from new forms of wealth, including cryptocurrency and NFTs, resulting from the emergence of blockchain technology."

Confirmed speakers for the Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit include EquityCoin Founder Vernon J, Patientory Founder & CEO Chrissa Tanelia McFarlane, The Hawes Firm Real Estate Closing Attorney Tiffany Hawes (featured on the OWN TV show Ladies Who List: Atlanta), JJPB Properties Founder Jude Bernard, Be Polite Properties Founders Dedric and Krystal Polite, Rocket Central Senior Director, Nicole Sebree-Henry, Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group CEO Egypt Sherrod (of HGTV's Married to Real Estate), Operation HOPE Founder & CEO John Hope Bryant, The Morris Team at Corcoran Group Real Estate Broker Anthony Morris, CRM Rental Properties/Monday Investment Group CEO Curtis R. Monday, Bandele Properties CEO Kai Bandele, and Keller Williams Realty Licensed Realtor Jaiva Birch.

Attendees of the 2022 Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Virtual Summit will gain insights on:

Understanding blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTS as part of a wealth creation strategy

Leveraging homeownership as a foundation of household net worth

Maximizing and protecting the property value of your home

Learning best practices to make money investing in rental properties

Exploiting income-generating opportunities in the short-term rental market

and more…

The Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit occurs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. For complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit wealth.blackenterprise.com.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 8 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

