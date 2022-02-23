AC Power expands with 2MW of solar coming online to NJ residents and three new hires

AC Power LLC is expanding with 2MW of community solar coming online to NJ residents, Q1 2022, and three new strategic hires to join the team: Karen Jernigan, Gina Wolfman and Corey Hindin.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Power, a woman-owned solar brownfield redeveloper, is pleased to welcome three new employees to its team. Karen Jernigan, Gina Wolfman and Corey Hindin joined AC Power with extensive experience in the solar sector, and have hit the ground running. These strategic hires were brought on as AC Power expands its solar development expertise further into the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as in emerging markets such as the Mid-west, Southwest, and Appalachia.

"We are encouraged by the growing awareness and enthusiasm around solar on brownfields, landfills, and other previously disturbed land. AC Power is growing its team to ensure we meet the demand and have the resources needed to transform these underutilized sites. While most are not easy, they are gratifying as solar is an excellent long term end use," noted AC Power founder, Annika Colston.

Karen Jernigan, joins as Vice President of Development and Partnerships, with 20 years of senior leadership experience in energy, having co-owned a global solar and oil remediation consultancy. Gina Wolfman brings 12 years experience in brownfield redevelopment as she joins the Project development team as Senior Director of Project Development. Corey Hindin will round out the team as Senior Director of Business Development. Corey comes to AC Power with 6 years of experience in clean energy with particular focus in site origination and relationship management.

There has been a large amount of reporting recently as groups work to help the US achieve clean energy goals, state by state. In 2021, RMI released The Future of Landfills Is Bright report based on just 43% of the 10,000 closed landfills. Within this report, an estimated 63 gigawatts of solar capacity can be generated to help power more than 7million residences. Similarly, The Nature Conservancy released a new tool estimating the tremendous potential of solar development on reclaimed mine lands across the central US.

