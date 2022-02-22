Stardust Adds Polygon as a Powerful New Option for Game Developers to Build On Blockchain

Stardust continues to lead web3 transformation for game developers integrating NFTs into games with the addition of Polygon as a powerful new scaling solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardust , a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, has added Polygon , an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to web3, as the newest blockchain option for game publishers.

By integrating with Polygon, Stardust continues to build on its blockchain-agnostic roadmap and eliminates the cost, technical, and environmental barriers that have slowed blockchain adoption among game developers.

"Until now, both independent and established game developers have struggled to build on blockchain due to inherent complexities," said Stardust Founder and CEO, Canaan Linder. "Polygon has one of the most vibrant and dynamic DApp ecosystems with 7,000+ decentralized applications deployed on its main network. By adding Polygon to our list of chains, Stardust continues to remove the barriers to building on blockchain by providing vetted blockchain options to build immersive game experiences on."

Polygon is fast becoming the de-facto platform for web3. It is the fastest-growing blockchain with high speed and low gas infrastructure. Polygon works in parallel with the Ethereum network to improve functionality and promote infrastructure development. Polygon achieves this via its array of scaling solutions, including Polygon PoS, Polygon Edge, Polygon Avail, Polygon Nightfall, and Polygon Zero.

Like Polygon, Stardust strives to offer a wide range of secure, fast, affordable, and energy-efficient solutions. As a blockchain-agnostic, end-to-end NFT ecosystem, Stardust offers game publishers a comprehensive solution that allows them to deliver player-first, immersive experiences, leveraging NFTs to capitalize on financially viable, play-to-earn models.

Stardust will also leverage support from Polygon Studios — the NFT and gaming hub of Polygon designed to facilitate seamless access for web 2 game developers to integrate web3 elements and NFTs into their platforms.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon said, "The crossover between gaming and web3 is gathering momentum and is likely to be the mechanism that brings the decentralized internet to the mass market. Stardust is a key mover in this trend, by making it easier for game developers to integrate NFTs into their creations. Polygon brings the essential sustainability, scalability and blockchain cost-efficiency necessary for Web3 gaming to reach its full potential."

About Stardust

Stardust powers the metaverse by making it possible for game developers to enable NFTs in their games with a blockchain-free API. Enabling game developers to build on blockchain via their effortless back-end solution, Stardust provides a seamless ecosystem for game publishers to build and scale metaverse-ready games. From a growing list of blockchain options to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust is paving the path for the play-to-earn revolution.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, ~1.3B total transactions processed, ~136M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

