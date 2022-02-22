O'Connor Woods Senior Living Community Announces Partnerships with Touro University Medical Group and Hospice of San Joaquin

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Connor Woods, the only Life Plan Community for seniors in San Joaquin County, has announced two powerful partnerships that will enhance and expand their residents' access to high-quality, compassionate health care services. This award-winning community is dedicated to establishing collaborative alliances with entities that can supplement and improve the continuity of care provided at O'Connor Woods. Their new affiliations with Touro University Medical Group and Hospice of San Joaquin are intended to do just that.

(PRNewsfoto/Eskaton) (PRNewswire)

Physicians with the Touro University Medical Group will begin providing residents with routine and preventative care on campus at the O'Connor Woods Health Clinic, eliminating the need to arrange for transportation or make several appointments with varying physicians practicing in multiple locations. With primary care providers specializing in Internal Medicine, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Urology and more, this unique multi-specialty practice offers residents premium access to a comprehensive, wrap-around program of medical services powered by cutting-edge research.

Through their unique collaboration with Hospice of San Joaquin (a first of its kind in the region), O'Connor Woods can now offer the services of a full-time Hospice of San Joaquin nurse on the community's campus. This individual will be available on-site to provide dedicated, professional end-of-life care to O'Connor Woods residents in the familiarity of their own community and residences, increasing the quality of care, the comfort of those receiving it, and the ability to offer support to families and team members.

"We are so pleased and honored to be able to provide this level of care to our beloved residents. Our partnerships with Touro Med Group and Hospice of San Joaquin mean that we can offer our residents and their loved ones the services and support they require right at their doorsteps, enhancing their quality of life to the fullest possible extent."

– Penny Mallette, Executive Director, O'Connor Woods

About O'Connor Woods

Over the past three decades, O'Connor Woods has earned the reputation as a solid and trusted choice for northern San Joaquin County seniors. Their mission is to provide exceptional living and a network of services for seniors to support and inspire the human spirit by nurturing well-being, independence and a sense of community. Today, they are a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to redefining the Life Plan Community for their residents, and pride themselves on providing flexibility, an engaging and worry-free lifestyle, financial stability and future health care support. For more information, call (209) 956-3400 or visit oconnorwoods.org.

*O'Connor Woods is a proud member of the Eskaton family of senior living communities and support services. For more information, visit eskaton.org.

About Touro University Medical Group

Touro University Medical Group is an affiliate faculty practice of Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine. Located in Stockton, their clinical office is home to physicians who are on staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center and part of the Graduate Medical Education programs. At Touro University Medical Group, the decision-making process is informed by a combination of evidence-based medicine and listening to their patients to find the best treatment and course of care. They strive to build long-lasting relationships and make a positive impact on patients' lives and within the community. For more information, call (209) 645-4005 or visit mytumg.org.

About Hospice of San Joaquin

Incorporated as a California Nonprofit Benefit Corporation in November of 1980, Hospice of San Joaquin honors life by ensuring patients and their caregivers are the focus of everything they do. Their vision is to be the leader in ensuring quality of the journey, from serious illness through end-of-life. As the oldest not-for-profit hospice in San Joaquin County, the mission of Hospice of San Joaquin is to provide comprehensive and compassionate hospice care, counseling, and support to terminally-ill patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay, as well as educate and collaborate with healthcare partners and the public in promoting quality end-of-life care. For more information, call (209) 957-3888 or visit hospicesj.org

CONTACT:

Penny Mallette

Executive Director

O'Connor Woods

(209) 956-3400

Penny.Mallette@oconnorwoods.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eskaton