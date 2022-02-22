MoistureShield® Meridian™ Capped Composite Decking Appears on New HGTV® Hit Series "Home Inspector Joe"

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announced that its Meridian™ capped composite decking will be featured on HGTV® hit series "Home Inspector Joe," starring Joe Mazza and Noel Gatts, Wednesday night and this week. In each episode, Mazza educates first-time house hunters about the risks and considerations associated with home buying, while designer Noel Gatts finds economical ways to make their dream home designs come true. A seasoned home inspector, Mazza helps couples spot and fix safety and inspection issues before they make irreversible decisions.

"We are thrilled to help the hosts of HGTV's 'Home Inspector Joe' with beautiful, durable outdoor living materials that create inspirational spaces for viewers," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "Featuring MoistureShield Meridian on the show is an excellent way to educate homeowners about innovative features like our TruTexture™ Surface, which presents an authentic wood look, while keeping deck surfaces and bare feet safer with CoolDeck® technology."

Check local listings or the HGTV website to see MoistureShield Meridian on episode 5, "Hastings Home of Hazards," on "Home Inspector Joe." Each episode also airs throughout the week.

Meridian's TruTexture Surface features a natural wood-grain finish with reduced pattern repetition for a true wood aesthetic. It is available in three premium colors:

Citadel, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina

Shoreside, a subtly variegated golden sandy blonde

Mariner, a timeless mahogany brown with rich undertones

The Citadel color seen on the show includes the option of MoistureShield's exclusive CoolDeck technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in similar colors.

MoistureShield's Meridian capped composite deck boards combine natural looks with the protection of MoistureShield's proprietary Solid Core manufacturing process designed to endure harsh conditions, moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects. It is well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or even underwater.

Proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures, all MoistureShield decking series are backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty. Meridian also features a 40-year fade and stain warranty.

Learn more about MoistureShield Meridian at http://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/meridian

