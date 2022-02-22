Consumers need to be aware of what they actually owe debt collectors after a mortgage foreclosure

Marcus Zelman Secures Six-Figure Settlement in Mortgage Loan Servicer FDCPA Class Action Consumers need to be aware of what they actually owe debt collectors after a mortgage foreclosure

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus & Zelman LLC have achieved final approval of a class action settlement in Gaffney v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., No. 3:18-cv-12233, (D.N.J. Feb. 14, 2022). Other consumers who may be overcharged on their mortgage debts after foreclosure may be entitled to similar relief. To learn more, see MarcusZelman.com.

After the Plaintiff's home had been foreclosed on by her bank, Select Portfolio Services (her bank's collection agency) attempted to collect on the Plaintiff's remaining mortgage-related debt, including for an amount of interest that was HIGHER than they were entitled to under New Jersey law, according to the Plaintiff's lawsuit. The Plaintiff brought claims against Select Portfolio Services for violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act ("FDCPA") and for violating her rights as a consumer.

Marcus & Zelman delivered a settlement of over $200,000 for the Class of roughly 1500 individuals affected, representing a markedly high recovery in this type FDCPA of class action. "This is another great result for one of our clients" said Ari Marcus, Managing Partner at Marcus Zelman. "Consumer protections are never something to be overlooked, and we are pleased to have helped bring someone in such a vulnerable situation the compensation they deserved".

If you think you are being overcharged or taken advantage of on your mortgage by your mortgagor or their loan servicer, contact MARCUS & ZELMAN LLC for a free consultation at MarcusZelman.com or by phone at (732) 695-3282.

View original content:

SOURCE Marcus and Zelman LLC