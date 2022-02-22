Investor Notice: March 8th Deadline for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Talis Biomedical Corporation shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on March 8, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in (NASDAQ: TLIS) shares.



Investors who have losses of over $100,000 from their investment in shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 8, 2022. Those NASDAQ: TLIS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On January 7, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Talis Biomedical Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test, that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test, that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



