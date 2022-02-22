Guidehouse Appoints Dan Hushon as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has appointed Dan Hushon as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). An accomplished industry leader with over two decades of experience in building and overseeing innovation at high-growth businesses, Hushon is well-positioned to lead transformational activities for Guidehouse as the company accelerates the delivery of digital solutions to the market.

Guidehouse has appointed Dan Hushon as Chief Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

Hushon will direct the company's investments in next generation cloud computing solutions enabling client service teams to accelerate value delivery. Joining on the heels of the company's recent acquisition, he will work in close partnership with the company's solution and market leaders to bring a "Silicon Valley" approach to a new generation of client demands.

"We're incredibly excited that Dan has joined our team. He's an experienced technologist and proven industry visionary who will be a valuable asset to Guidehouse and our clients," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Dan's passion, technological savvy and excellent leadership capabilities will be instrumental in advancing our innovation efforts as we work together to propel Guidehouse into our next phase of growth."

Hushon brings extensive technology industry experience to this new role, delivering technology-differentiated solutions to private, public and international clients. With a passion for cultivating transparent, collaborative and innovative organizations, he has served in numerous executive roles across a multitude of technical and business disciplines and has always pushed for innovative strategies grounded in their ability to reshape companies, agencies, industries and markets. Most recently, he has worked as a technical advisor to investment and technology firms, with a focus on studying, delivering and leading the execution of strategies, to unlock platform effects in targeted businesses.

"My goal is to constantly challenge the horizons of technology, providing a potential for ongoing innovation and leadership that drives transformational change," said Hushon. "I am thrilled to join Guidehouse at this exciting time, and am looking forward to playing a key role in supporting its continued growth."

Hushon holds a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University and is on the Advisory Board of Digital Asset. He has been an active participant in World Economic Forum (WEF) ICT and Forbes Technology Forum.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

