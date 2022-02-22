Muscle builders like never before: potent, all-natural botanical supplement line provides best-in-class results for elite athletes to crush goals

DEFYNED BRANDS LAUNCHES PROJECT MUSCLE SERIES, ROBUST SUPPLEMENT LINE FROM ANABOLIC WARFARE Muscle builders like never before: potent, all-natural botanical supplement line provides best-in-class results for elite athletes to crush goals

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defyned Brands, a family of leading health and wellness brands including 5 Star Nutrition and lifestyle supplement companies, is launching a new supplement line called Project Muscle Series by Anabolic Warfare. The new line includes 11 highly-concentrated formulas that are all-natural and botanically-based, with ingredients backed by years of scientific research.

Defyned Brands (PRNewsfoto/Defyned Brands) (PRNewswire)

The supplements will be available to purchase online as of Feb. 21 and available at all 55 5 Star Nutrition locations across the U.S.

"The Project Muscle series will equip those who are never satisfied with their results," said Charlie Hartwig, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Defyned Brands. "Each supplement was painstakingly formulated to maximize each athlete's personal results as much as possible. The concentrated formulas, patented ingredients and all-natural botanicals make this series unmatched in our industry."

Each supplement in the Project Muscle Series holds a different intensity and is designed to be stacked with one another, based on personal goals and needs, allowing consumers to dominate their fitness journey. Each supplement is in the $40 to $65 range, so athletes can build a complementary stack for a competitive price, knowing it will help them crush their next workout.

The science-backed supplements fit into three categories and include:

Hormone health

Project PCT: Supports healthy prostate and liver function, maintains hormone health

Project Test: Increases muscle mass and strength and manages hormone health

Weight loss and tone

Project Shred: Manages healthy cortisol levels and water retention, estrogen conversion and maintains hormone health

Project Cuts: Supports normal, healthy blood flow and weight loss, enhances muscle definition

Project Ripped: Increases pumps and density, improves strength and power, supports muscle recovery and joint health

Muscle building

Project Hulk: Supports protein synthesis, enhances strength, increases lean muscle

Project Growth: Enhances muscle fatigue resistance, promotes strength and healthy muscle growth, boosts nitric oxide

Project Density: Manages health cortisol levels, increases protein synthesis, promotes muscle definition and strength

Project Jacked: Advanced strength and power formula, improves exercise performance and increases lean mass

Project Gains: Increases muscle protein synthesis, stimulates mTOR activation, promotes muscle recovery

Project Bulk: Bulk formula encourages mass building, increases muscle protein synthesis

To learn more about the Project Muscle Series, please visit https://anabolicwarfare.com/collections/project-muscle.

About Defyned Brands

Defyned Brands is a premier developer, marketer, distributor and multi-channel retailer of best-in-class vitamins, supplements and apparel. As the owner of 5 Star Nutrition, Anabolic Warfare, Foxy Fit, NutraOne and Blue Spruce Hemp Co., Defyned Brands has helped hundreds of thousands of customers reach their health and wellness potentials through trust, knowledge, personalization and empowerment. For more information, visit www.defynedbrands.com.

