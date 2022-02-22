Celsius Announces Rod Bolger as Chief Financial Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform – announced today the appointment of Rod Bolger as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This follows recent news that Aslihan Denizkurdu has joined as Chief Operating Officer and Tushar Nadkarni as Chief Growth & Product Officer, two leaders with deep experience in financial services and consumer technology respectively, furthering Celsius' commitment to ensuring a best-in-class experience and security for its community and clients. Rod will report to Alex Mashinsky, CEO.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join such a fast growing mission-based company such as Celsius," said Rod Bolger .

Most recently, Rod served as CFO at RBC, Canada's largest bank, and one of the top 25 financial institutions in the world and brings over three decades experience from top industry players including Bank of America, Citigroup, and PWC. His deep understanding of how global financial organizations operate will be critical to Celsius' current growth stage and empower the business to expand with end-user security at top of mind. With extensive experience in M&A and IPO transactions, Rod also brings important industry knowledge to the Celsius team as it continues to position itself as the global leader in crypto lend and borrow services for institutional and retail clients.

"Celsius Network`s mission of bringing the next 100 million people to financial freedom on the Blockchain rails involves building a bridge between TradFi and CeFi as well as paving roads between the 200 different Blockchain's that exist in the digital asset space. Rod is not just a world class CFO but a master builder, which will be critically important as we grow Celsius and CelsiusX to lead the Crypto revolution and show the world that doing good – and then doing well – is the best business model." said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius.

Rod will focus on implementing financial controls to continue safeguarding client assets and further strengthening scalable frameworks that position Celsius as a global leader in crypto.

This comes at a pivotal time as the company recently closed its oversubscribed Series B round of funding and during a period of rapid regulatory change in the financial services industry which Rod is uniquely positioned to handle. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to join such a fast growing mission-based company such as Celsius," said Rod Bolger. "Alex is a remarkable leader looking to transform financial services. Celsius is innovating many solutions for people to achieve financial freedom in a transparent, safe and rewarding way. I feel fortunate to be able to bring my traditional finance and banking experience to help grow this visionary global company."

Rod received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University where he graduated cum laude and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Celsius

Celsius helps over a million customers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network .

