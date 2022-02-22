Avail Medsystems Announces SOC 2 Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Medsystems today announced that the company has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination and received an attestation report stating that Avail maintained effective controls over the security, availability and confidentiality of its Avail System and passed all requirements. The engagement was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A.

"The Avail hardware and software platform was purpose-built from the ground up to enable full-featured, interactive, delivery of remote expertise to an expanding network of procedure rooms across specialties and sites of service. In today's environment, more than ever before, our Members must be absolutely confident in our ability to provide a secure environment within our ecosystem," said Avail's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Hawkins. "The SOC 2 Type 2 attestation report demonstrates our commitment to keeping our ecosystem secure while ensuring consistent availability of our service."

A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing and potential customers who want assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by a service organization to process customer information.

Avail's SOC 2 report covers the following three areas known as "Trust Services Criteria":

Security : The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

Availability : The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality : Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

"We are pleased our SOC 2 Type 2 report confirms that existing controls ensure we are operating at the highest level of information security," said Avail's Chief Technology Officer, James Domine. "To achieve this milestone and receive a clean report, appropriate controls needed to be in place before our audit period, which started earlier in 2021. Our report contained zero exceptions which gives our customers additional peace of mind."

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering healthcare technology company based in Silicon Valley. Its product, the Avail surgical telepresence platform, is designed to seamlessly connect physicians and care teams to remote experts and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's complete hardware and software system enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model without a capital equipment purchase and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include: ● Compliance Program Assistance ● SOC 1 Examinations ● SOC 2 and 3 Examinations ● SOC for Cybersecurity ● PCI DSS Assessment Services ● ISO 27001 Assessments ● FedRAMP Security Assessments ● HIPAA and HITECH Services ● Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments ● Virtual CISO services

