PBF Logistics Filed 2021 Form 10-K

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The filing can be viewed on the Partnership's website at www.pbflogistics.com.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP) (PRNewswire)

Upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to PBF Logistics LP, Attention: Investor Relations, at 1 Sylvan Way, 2nd Floor, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054.

PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP