Pyramid Systems, Inc. Leadership Announcement

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Systems, Inc., announced the appointment of Stacy Cleveland as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will assume her new responsibilities, effective February 16th, 2022, and will succeed Sherry Hwang, 2020 Women in Technology Leadership Award winner and Pyramid Systems, Inc. Co-Founder, as President. Sherry will transition to a new role as a Principal of the company. Cleveland joined Pyramid Systems in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Client Delivery. In that role she played a key role in leading delivery of complex client programs and renewing key contracts.

Stacy Cleveland, new President & COO (PRNewswire)

Pyramid Systems, Inc., announced the appointment of Stacy Cleveland as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jeff Hwang, Pyramid CEO, expressed his confidence in Stacy Cleveland as the company's new President and COO. "Stacy has been a catalyst since she joined the company. Her leadership approach, rooted in common sense principals, creative problem solving, and transparent communications is a perfect match for the culture we have evolved over the last 25 years, and am confident meets the vision for the next 25. Stacy brings a rare mix of experience in all aspects necessary to lead the operations of a company like Pyramid. She is the right person to serve as our President and to lead us into the future. We are confident in her ability to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead for the company and have seen firsthand her commitment to our people, our clients, and evolving our culture."

"When I joined Pyramid Systems this past year, I realized immediately that I had found my new professional home. I am inspired by the company that Jeff and Sherry have built and am excited to be a part of the leadership team that has been assembled to lead Pyramid into the future – each member brings tremendous skills, experiences and capabilities for delivering mission results and growth," said Stacy. "While Sherry leaves big shoes to fill, I am excited about our future and look forward to our continued success."

Before joining Pyramid, Stacy spent over 20 years in the government consulting market developing experience and delivering results in operations, transformation, M&A, and technology, starting as a Systems Engineer in Commercial and State and Local Markets, before taking on leadership roles with transformative programs in the Federal, DoD, and State and Local markets. Stacy is an active participant in ACT-IAC, and among other roles has served as the Industry Chair of the Cloud Community of Interest and recently completed the Growth in Leadership for Women (GLOW) program. Stacy holds a B.S. in Management Information Systems and Accounting from Michigan Technological University.

Pyramid Systems, Inc. is an award-winning, technology leader, driving digital transformation across federal agencies. Pyramid solves complex problems, with advanced technologies, and modern methodologies. By leveraging leading-edge cloud, analytics, and low-code platforms with Agile and DevSecOps approaches, we deliver highly secure mission-critical solutions. Pyramid has professionalized innovation to deliver consistent results, reducing time from prototype to production to scale. Pyramid partners with clients to optimize citizen experiences, enable faster user adoption, and deliver greater efficiencies and improved mission outcomes. Pyramid's people and its culture have endured and delivered for its clients over the past 25 years.

Sherry Hwang, Principal & Co-Founder (PRNewswire)

Pyramid Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pyramid Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pyramid Systems, Inc.