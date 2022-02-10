ForneyVault® Launches ForneyField™ Mobile App for End-to-End Construction Materials Testing Workflow

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForneyVault® , an integrated construction materials testing platform, has launched ForneyField™, a mobile app allowing concrete field technicians to capture site and sample data from the field to the lab and beyond, offering an end-to-end solution for the construction materials testing (CMT) workflow.

ForneyField streamlines complex CMT workflows for greater alignment, productivity and profitability.

ForneyField is a comprehensive tool for field technicians, lab and project managers, and principal engineers who subscribe to ForneyVault and use ForneyTools as their essential concrete testing software. Powered by the ForneyVault platform, the app closes the data gap between field technicians, lab and project managers, office personnel and other key construction stakeholders.

"ForneyField represents the natural evolution of Forney's solutions and fully unifies our platform," said Scott Grumski, Vice President, Platform Development, Forney LP. "While ForneyVault and the ForneyTools software are lab-focused, the field is where the physical process of capturing samples for testing begins. To remedy the information gaps that often occur when this work is done manually, the sequential nature of the app mirrors the reality of the workflow for field technicians and allows them to quickly capture and claim sample data, then track the specimens cast from that sample and relay the information back to the lab. ForneyField will provide greater accountability on the job site for managers and field technicians, create more efficient and automated CMT workflows and ultimately result in greater profitability for ForneyVault customers, and greater security for their clients."

Field technicians can use the app to create new samples and record sample data when a new batch of concrete arrives on site. They can input the sample ID, ticket number, placement, date and wet concrete information more directly in ForneyField with no internet connectivity needed. When synced with an internet connection, the data is automatically stored in the ForneyVault database to inform next steps, thus streamlining complex CMT workflows for greater alignment, productivity and profitability.

Users can filter concrete samples in ForneyField in several different ways: sample ID, project ID, location, date and status. The app prompts a chain of custody for each sample: Cast, Assigned, Claimed, Collected and Delivered. This allows technicians to claim a sample that has not been received at the lab or managers to assign someone else to pick it up. When a technician claims or is assigned to collect a sample, the app will display a map with pins that show exactly where it is, eliminating the need to search a large job site for the small area where the specimens are located.

This feature not only benefits new technicians or those who have not visited a specific site before but also prevents the issue of an unclaimed sample sitting onsite and not arriving at the lab in time for testing. It also helps construction firms avoid penalties for improper curing or late or missing tests.

With ForneyField, there are fewer delays caused by unclaimed or missing specimens and more time saved in CMT workflows as teams can easily validate lab testing against field work and avoid miscommunication and discrepancies.

About Forney LP and ForneyVault®

Forney LP is a material testing equipment innovator and distributor based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities in Aurora, Colorado. Forney is the maker of ForneyVault®, an auditable, unalterable materials testing system. Forney's focus is on material testing equipment for cementitious materials like cement, mortar, grout and concrete for the construction industry, downhole cement and proppant materials for oil and gas industry, and general metals testing. Forney sells its products to more than 75 countries. For more information, visit forneyonline.com and forneyvault.com .

