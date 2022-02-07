Schlotzsky's Launches Calzones with Help from Joey Fatone Infusing its menu with even more Italian flavors, Schlotzsky's announces Italian Ambassador, Joey Fatone…aka Joey Calzone!

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlotzsky's has taken their beloved homemade bread, savory meats and bold flavors and packed them into a new lineup of freshly baked-from-scratch calzones. To introduce its new delicious calzone menu, Schlotzsky's found the perfect Italian Ambassador. From being an international pop sensation with *NSYNC to becoming a TV host and established restaurateur, Joey Fatone has done it all. The only obvious choice left? Rebranding himself as Joey Calzone (just check out his Calzone-y new name on social media, @realjoeyfatone)!

"Do I like Italian food? Yes, I actually consider myself an expert," said Joey Fatone. "And, nobody knows Italian food better than Joey Calzone, it's literally in the name! That's why I'm super excited to join forces with Schlotzsky's to create my very own menu item and share my love for calzones with the world. The future is calzones!"

Joey and Schlotzsky's are teaming up to launch the new Fatone Calzone inspired by the superstar and his love for Italian flavors. But why should the deliciousness stop with just one calzone? Schlotzsky's is expanding their mouthwatering menu with the introduction of two additional calzones including the BBQ Chicken and the French Dip, starting at $10.29. The baked-from-scratch calzone trio are jam-packed with fresh ingredients to satisfy any craving:

The Fatone Calzone: Italian-inspired with juicy ham, Genoa and Cotto salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella and parmesan cheeses paired with a marinara dipping sauce.





The French Dip Calzone: Savory roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese served with Au Jus dipping sauce.





The BBQ Chicken Calzone: Hand-sliced chicken, chopped bacon, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, red onions and pickled jalapeños.

"At Schlotzsky's, we begin each day by baking made from scratch buns, pizza dough and now calzone dough in the restaurants across the county," said Jennifer Keil, Executive Chef at Schlotzsky's. "Using the fresh ingredients and bold flavor combinations creates unique and craveable menu items, like our new calzones, that you can't get anywhere else."

Throughout the month of February, customers can snag their own Fatone Calzone by downloading and ordering through the Schlotzsky's app or by visiting one of the 350 locations nationwide.

For more information on the new calzone menu items, please visit Schlotzskys.com and connect with Schlotzsky's on Facebook (@Schlotzskys), Twitter (@Schlotzskys), and Instagram (@schlotzskys).

About Schlotzsky's ®

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. Schlotzsky's has more than 320 restaurants across 24 states that are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon® cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

