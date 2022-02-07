Safehold Names Theresa Ulyatt as Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Theresa Ulyatt has been promoted to the role of Chief People Officer at iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR), Safehold's founder, largest shareholder and external manager, and will report to President and Chief Investment Officer Marcos Alvarado. In her newly created position, she will lead talent acquisition and management, performance management, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well all traditional human resources functions.

"Theresa's significant contributions over the past four years have helped sculpt a winning culture at our company," said Mr. Alvarado. "Our employees are our most important asset, and in her new role she will work even more closely with Jay and myself to provide us greater insight into fostering employee success."

"Creating a strong and empowered workforce has been one of my biggest priorities since joining the company, and I am excited to bring together my passion for employee development and a results-oriented business culture in an even bigger way," said Ms. Ulyatt. "I remain dedicated to acquiring top new talent and developing our strong internal team so we can execute on our core mission."

Ms. Ulyatt joined iStar in 2018 and was most recently Senior Vice President of People, Talent and Inclusion. Prior to joining iStar, Ms. Ulyatt spent over 2 decades in the human capital space both at Fortune 50 and emerging, entrepreneurial organizations. Ms. Ulyatt is a Certified Diversity Executive and completed her studies in Psychology at Russell Sage College.



About Safehold:



Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

