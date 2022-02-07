Pure Storage Channel Leader Wendy Stusrud Recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for Second Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Wendy Stusrud, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. This is Wendy's second consecutive recognition as part of CRN's program.

Pure Storage is 100% partner focused and delivers its full portfolio to market with and through a robust partner ecosystem. Recently promoted to head Pure's Global Partner Organization after leading the company's Americas channel sales teams, Wendy Stusrud's leadership has enabled Pure to continue delivering on its commitment to support channel partners in building new pipeline and driving profitable engagements by addressing critical industry needs.

In the past year alone, Pure has empowered its partners to accelerate growth and customer impact through:

Significant upgrades to the Pure Partner Program aimed at enabling partners to participate in one-to-many routes to market, delivering differentiated benefits based on partner tier, and more

Incorporating Portworx into Pure's 100% channel model, giving partners cloud-native capabilities and new opportunities for recurring revenue

Backend investments to drive evergreen consumption models and recurring revenue with partners, while expanding growth plans to build expertise among the Pure partner community and ultimately gain new customers

The establishment of new programs including WaveMakers, a technical partner community, and the Pure VIP program, where loyal partners have access to increased rewards based on transactions

"The success of our partners is the success of Pure. As a 100% channel-centric company, we prioritize providing our partners with resources that make their lives easier, while empowering them to exceed their goals and business expectations. I'm honored to work with innovative and resilient organizations across the channel, and excited to see the progress we will make together this year." - Wendy Stusrud, Vice President, Global Partner Sales, Pure Storage

The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by a panel of CRN editors for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies. We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success." - Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

To learn more about the Pure Partner Program, please visit www.purestorage.com/partners .

