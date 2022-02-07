NaaS raises RMB500 million Series A financing

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS, one of China's leading new energy operations and technology providers, today announced that it has successfully raised RMB500 million in Series A financing from Real Fund, CICC Capital, GSR United Capital, and Sino Pacific Capital.

About NaaS

Established in 2019, NaaS is one of China's leading new energy operations and technology providers. NaaS is China's leading comprehensive EV charging service platform and is servicing China's #1 fast charger network with over 175,000 fast chargers. NaaS also offers hardware, software, and technology services and solutions to charger operators and works with all members of the EV charging value chain. NaaS aims to make EV charging easier, better, and more efficient for all stakeholders, and to promote and ensure decarbonization and carbon neutrality throughout the automotive value chain.

