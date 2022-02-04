NASA, SpaceX to Provide Update on Crew-4 Space Station Mission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and SpaceX will hold a joint media teleconference at noon EST Friday, Feb. 4, to provide an update on progress toward the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. Targeted to launch April 15, Crew-4 will carry an international crew of four astronauts to the microgravity laboratory for a six-month stay.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Participants in the briefing include:

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Steve Stich , manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

William Gerstenmaier , vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Crew-4 will be the fourth crew rotation mission of SpaceX's human space transportation system and its fifth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

