MALKA SPORTS NAMES ARI NISSIM COO; INDUSTRY VET BRINGS 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE ON TEAM AND AGENCY SIDE

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malka Sports has added Ari Nissim as their Chief Operating Officer. Nissim has negotiated over a Billion dollars in NFL Contracts, working as a lead agent and negotiator in the NFL. Nissim will work with Malka Sports President & CEO Pat Capra to continue to build out Malka Sports and strategically hire agents and staff across multiple sports verticals, as they look to expand their on-field representation business.

"I'm excited to join the Malka Sports team and share their vision for where the future of sports is heading. I believe Malka signifies what a 21st century sports agency truly should be. Malka creates the perfect intersection of talent, brands and content."

Nissim has been an NFLPA certified contract advisor since 2014, negotiating massive contracts such as Todd Gurley's record-breaking deal with the L.A. Rams. Nissim helped build Roc Nation football from 2014 to 2020 before deciding to leave. Before becoming an agent, Nissim worked in the New York Jets front office as their Director of Football Administration from 2006 – 2013, helping build teams that went to back-to-back AFC championship games.

"Ari's resume speaks for itself, and our clients will benefit from his experience on both sides of the negotiating table," said Pat Capra. "In addition to representing three top 10 draft picks, he brings two decades of relationships in the business of sports and a proven track record of team building."

About MALKA

Founded in 2012, MALKA is a category leader and innovator in the fastest growing digital media and content sectors across entertainment, sports, gaming, live streaming, and brand storytelling. The sports industry is changing, and athletes hold more influence than ever. This dynamic amplifies the need for a modern agency partner built for the new media landscape. Malka Sports' hybrid model of sports agency and creative content allows athletes to leverage the full power of that influence. In addition to talent representation and marketing, Malka produces feature length documentaries and over 30 original video first podcasts including All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin', Dine N' Bash with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins.

