Contributions to Betty White Wildlife Fund Near $250,000

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributions to the Betty White Wildlife Fund at Morris Animal Foundation reached nearly $250,000 in the weeks following the star's death on December 31, 2021. Betty White had been a long-time supporter of Morris Animal Foundation, including serving as a committee chair, trustee and president, and as a donor who supported more than 30 animal health studies helping cats, dogs, horses and wildlife.

"Betty was an inspiration to everyone at Morris Animal Foundation and to her fans around the world, who have given so generously in her memory," said Tiffany Grunert, the Foundation's president/CEO. "We will honor her legacy by continuing to fund critical health studies for the animals that she so passionately loved."

When news of White's passing began to be widely shared, the Foundation saw memorial contributions come to the Betty White Wildlife Fund. The fund was established in honor of White in 2010 with White as the first donor. What wasn't anticipated was the #BettyWhiteChallenge that was created following her death. From early memorial contributions and from the challenge, the Foundation saw almost 6,300 individual donations to the fund, with gifts ranging from $5 to $10,000.

The gifts will build on the good work made possible by Betty White during her 50-year association with the Foundation, where her support led to increased legal protection for sea otters in California and the establishment of a research program focused on reducing sea otter mortality; research support for investigations into the impact of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico, including dolphins; improved assisted reproductive management strategies for conservation populations of endangered gorillas, and more.

Learn more about the Betty White Wildlife Fund and how you can support animal health studies that advance the health and well-being of animals everywhere.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

