CLVT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Clarivate Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Clarivate between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Clarivate Plc issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants; (iii) as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, a global leader in Intellectual Property software and tech-enabled services; (iv) accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

