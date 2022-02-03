Planful Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for Ninth Consecutive Year

Followed by naming Planful a Hot Company to Watch in 2022, Nucleus Research recognized Planful as a Leader for its ease-of-use, flexibility, accelerated time-to-value, and easy adoption

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, announced today that the company has been named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2022 Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Value Matrix for the ninth year in a row.

Planful's continued position as a Leader in this industry report for almost a decade points to the company's long standing ability to deliver on the evolving needs of the Office of the CFO. This latest recognition comes on the heels of Nucleus Research naming Planful to their " Hot Companies to Watch " list for 2022, in which the Planful platform was noted as a solution for organizations navigating COVID-19's market disruptions, with Planful's agile forecasting capabilities highlighted as a necessity for businesses to remain competitive in today's economy.

The 2022 CPM Value Matrix report points to significant product innovations made in 2021, including advancements to native and built for purpose AI, forecasting, trend recognition, improved calculation engine, and a new UI. Also noted were Planful's continued investments in close and consolidations through a strategic global partnership with Adra by Trintech for close management, along with improved Workforce Planning features and new collaboration tools.

Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful said, "We're honored to receive this recognition from Nucleus Research – we're especially excited about the progress and results our customers are experiencing with the latest advancements to the Planful platform, as they strive to both navigate market conditions and realize growth through digital acceleration in the Office of the CFO."

Planful customers are saving significant time and finding quick time-to-value, while improving organizational transparency with a comprehensive, modern technology solution for finance and accounting professionals. Golden State Foods , a $5 billion company and one of the largest diversified suppliers in the foodservice industry servicing 100+ leading brands from its 50+ locations on five continents, recently expanded their use of Planful beyond adding speed and consistency to their financial processes to also modernize their operational planning. "With Planful, we are able to implement an end-to-end FP&A solution that's flexible and allows for unstructured and structured planning to come together," said Brad Tingey, Corporate Vice President of Finance, Golden State Foods. "Since partnering with Planful, we've been able to save time and increase transparency, which has only enhanced our value and strengthened our relationship with our global business leaders."

Isaac Gould, Analyst at Nucleus Research said, "Planful is experiencing market growth due to delivering on product innovations and operational improvements, as it helps businesses modernize the back office of the CFO. The company will continue on its momentum track in 2022, as it continues to invest in the customer experience and bring further product advancements to market."

