SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FOMO Bones , an industry leader in safe and effective CBD pet products, was named the #1 Best CBD Tincture for Dog Anxiety by Great Pet Care . Great Pet Care is a veterinarian-founded site widely considered to be the top authority for pet wellness online.

FOMO Bones Named “Best CBD For Dog Anxiety” by Great Pet Care (PRNewswire)

As pet adoption has exploded exponentially across the United States over the last 2 years, more and more owners are searching for a natural way to bring their pets relief from anxiety -- or FOMO ("fear of missing out"). By taking a "less is more" approach to ingredient inclusion, and ensuring that independent third-party labs verify the purity of their products, FOMO Bones has earned this #1 accolade from Great Pet Care, the internet's foremost pet wellness site run by veterinary experts.

Of the award-winning distinction, FOMO Bones co-founder Beau Schmitt said, "It feels really great to 'paws' for a second and appreciate this recognition of our hard work. We're all obsessed with our own pets over here. My corgi, Butters, probably has more outfits than I do. We're just focused on making products that not only help to take the edge off for our pups when there are scary things like fireworks or lawn mower noises, but also represent industry-best, overall quality and ingredient purity. We're so glad that Great Pet Care agrees with our approach!"

Great Pet Care highlighted the below FOMO Bones products:

CBD Oil for Pets - A rotisserie chicken-flavored hemp CBD tincture for dogs and cats made with all-natural ingredients for purity and efficacy - A rotisserie chicken-flavored hemp CBD tincture for dogs and cats made with all-natural ingredients for purity and efficacy

CBD Dog Treats - Tasty CBD soft chews that dogs love to snack on, containing 5mg of active hemp-derived CBD plus supporting ingredients like valerian root and chamomile - Tasty CBD soft chews that dogs love to snack on, containing 5mg of active hemp-derived CBD plus supporting ingredients like valerian root and chamomile

About FOMO Bones: FOMO Bones treats and tinctures are made with premium ingredients including hemp-derived CBD and other all-natural supporting ingredients. The company is on a mission to end FOMO (aka a "Fear of Missing Out") for dogs and pet parents all across the globe.

About Great Pet Care: Great Pet Care is a top authority on expertly curated products for pets. Their mission is to offer easy-to-understand, vet-approved articles and guides—designed to help you make the best decisions for your four-legged family members.

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

sundayscariespr@powerdigital.com

FOMO Bones

happiness@fomobones.com

619-892-7174

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreatPetCare.com