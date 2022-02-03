Abhilash Patel, Prominent Healthtech Founder, Appointed to Rehab.com Advisory Team

BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab.com, the leader in the rehabilitation space, has announced that Abhilash Patel, founder of Thermal, will join its advisory team. As Rehab.com continues to grow, the advisory team works with leadership on the company's business initiatives and helps guide its patient-first agenda.

"As a respected leader and investor in the healthtech space, Abhilash is in a unique position to assist Rehab.com as we scale," said Patrick Nagle, founder and CEO of Rehab.com. "In addition to being a founder, world-class engineer, and serial entrepreneur with many successful exits, Abhilash has an intimate understanding of the need for an independent organization like Rehab.com–he really gets our mission."

Abhilash Patel has nearly two decades of experience as a founder and investor. In 2009, he co-founded Recovery Brands, LLC, where he grew the company from concept to its $60M sale in 2015. As an investor, Patel founded Thermal, a venture studio that accelerates growth for companies like Lyft, ClassPass, Daily Harvest, TetraScience, Figs, and Winc, among others. Most recently, Patel co-founded Within Health in 2021, a virtual clinic that provides treatment to those suffering from eating disorders. As a philanthropist, Patel is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank board of directors and a former board member of Junior Achievement of Southern California.

"The addiction treatment industry needs a trusted, independent, and comprehensive resource that can help families and individuals who are seeking treatment find the best possible providers", said Patel. "Rehab.com is that trusted destination helping people make the most informed decisions possible."

Patel joins previously-announced appointees to the Rehab.com advisory team, including: Kentaro Kawamori, founder of Persefoni; Brian Trisler, co-founder of A Place for Mom; and Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST. In the coming weeks, Rehab.com will continue to announce new members of its advisory team, which is composed of prominent business executives, successful technology entrepreneurs, healthcare visionaries, and other notable leaders.

