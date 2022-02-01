Lasso Bolsters Executive Team with Eric Shih as new Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso (lassoplatform.io), the world's first and only omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, has announced the appointment of Eric Shih as their first Chief Growth Officer. Shih will be tasked with leading business development, strategy, and operations for Lasso's new Publisher Suite, in addition to spearheading several other important growth initiatives for the company.

Shih brings more than 18 years of digital media & technology leadership, and is widely known across the industry as an expert in this field. Most recently, he served as Chief Supply Officer at Teads, the world's largest, independent ad monetization platform, where he led global publisher acquisition and managed a team spanning 30 countries. During his almost 8-year tenure, Shih also managed the company's strategic partnerships with platforms such as Google, Amazon, Yahoo, Microsoft, Samsung, and more. Prior to his time at Teads, Shih held senior positions at a number of notable media companies including Scripps Networks (now Discovery Communications), A&E Networks, and Fuse.

Shih's arrival to Lasso sends a very clear message to the market that the company has entered the publisher business. Current competitive solutions have left a lot to be desired from a technology perspective, and with Shih's expertise, Lasso will now extend its end-to-end platform to both healthcare marketers and media owners alike. Lasso's best-in-class alternative will better meet publisher requirements for higher quality monetization, improved audience insights, and will provide access to Lasso's full suite of audience extension and measurement solutions, all while remaining completely compliant, privacy-safe, and secure. Additionally, this offering will provide immediate benefits for Lasso's existing clientele of healthcare marketers with a new endemic activation channel for their campaigns.

"We are honored to have a proven executive like Eric join the Lasso family," said Greg Field, CEO at Lasso. "His decision to come build the most powerful healthcare marketing and analytics platform with us is hugely validating for our team, our product, and our mission. Eric will add immediate value in scaling our Publisher Suite, and his experience in growing a multinational enterprise software company will set Lasso up for success now and in the future."

"Lasso has already developed a game-changing platform for omnichannel healthcare marketing," said Shih. "With a fragmented marketplace of point solutions which are often optimized solely for buy-side clients, I was impressed with the company's focus on developing the premiere platform to address the unique requirements of both healthcare marketers and media owners. Lasso is poised to become the leader in powering a projected $50 billion healthcare digital advertising market."

About Lasso

Lasso is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and DTC campaigns across programmatic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

Contact:

Yilan Yang

yilan@lassomarketing.io

