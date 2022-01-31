Rural Mutual Insurance Announces Winter Love It or Leave It Sweepstakes

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance announced today the launch of the Love It or Leave It Sweepstakes, giving Wisconsin residents the opportunity to win weekly prizes and a grand prize based on what they love and dread about the winter season.

From now until the end of March, entrants will have the chance to vote for what they love the most about Wisconsin winters – and what they could do without. Each week, a new winner will be randomly selected, so voting in each bracket round increases the chances of winning one of the weekly prizes and the grand prize. To enter the sweepstakes, participants will vote online through the Rural Mutual website.

"It's wintertime in Wisconsin, which always becomes a point of conversation. Many people across the state complain about the below-freezing temperatures, higher heating bills, and unplowed, dangerously icy roads during snowstorms. But there is also a sense of comradery when it comes to celebrating the joys of outdoor activities such as snowmobiling, ice fishing and hiking or rooting for the Packers, Bucks, and other home state teams," said Mike Lubahn, Director of Marketing for Rural Mutual Insurance. "Keeping true to serving the Wisconsin community, we want to keep spirits high during the winter season with an entertaining bracket challenge everyone can enjoy."

Weekly prizes include $50 gift cards for Wisconsin-based brands Duluth Trading Co., Lands' End, and Kwik Trip, from which the individual winners will be able to choose. The grand prize is a $250 Wisconsin Restaurant Association gift card. The competition runs from January 31 to March 27, 2022 and is FREE to enter with no purchase necessary. Entrants must be 18 years or older and legal Wisconsin residents. Full information and contest rules can be found on the website.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin since 1934. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses, and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance Company, visit ruralmutual.com.

