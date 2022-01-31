Orbital Energy Group Subsidiary, IMMCO, Inc., Announces Two Million Home Fiber-to-the-Premise Design Milestone and Significant Office Expansion

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("Orbital"), today announced that IMMCO, Inc. ("IMMCO"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gibson Technical Services ("GTS"), has completed more than two million homes designed for FTTP (Fiber-to-the-Premise) networks.

IMMCO is an international, full-service telecom engineering and network design company providing diversified engineering services and customized software solutions to a global customer base since 1992.

"More than a half-decade ago, IMMCO was on the forefront designing advanced, high-capacity, and resilient FTTP networks around the planet," explained IMMCO CEO Keith Hayes. "Starting in Australia, expanding to the US and Puerto Rico, followed by NW Europe, and now central Europe, with a soon-to-launch project in Canada, IMMCO's team of experts has responded to customer demand and has performed FTTP designs across several platforms. Our production team has doubled over the past two years to more than 600 in response to the volume requested by our customers."

To support its rapidly-growing team of network experts, IMMCO recently dedicated an office expansion of approximately 9,500 square feet in the Cochin Special Economic Zone in Kochi (Cochin), India.

"Our state-of-the-art facility in India, with initial capacity to support more than 200 workstations and expansion room for an additional 50 stations, almost doubles our production space," said Mike McCracken, Chief Executive Officer of GTS. "The new facility includes advanced wireless and wired networking, more than 200 well-equipped computer workstations, robust and expansion-capable servers and firewalls, UPS and DC-string battery backup to ensure business continuity, and space and equipment for training our employees."

"This milestone of two million fiber-to-premise designs, coupled with our increased, modernized facilities in India demonstrates the value of GTS's acquisition of IMMCO," stated Jim O'Neil, CEO of Orbital Energy Group. "These successes also demonstrate our strategy of acquiring platform entities like GTS, who, in turn, develop successful, synergistic companies within the platform – all ensuring increased shareholder value for OEG."

