InventHelp Inventors Develop Hidden Braces for Orthodontic Treatment (SFO-829)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I wore orthodontics, I was displeased with the appearance of the braces in my mouth throughout the treatment," said one of a pair of inventors from Dublin, Calif. "I would much rather have had braces that showed what I wanted my teeth to look like."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

They developed the patent-pending SMILE ALIGN to provide an attractive-looking set of braces for orthodontic treatment. As such, it affords a preview of the teeth as they will look at the end of the treatment while concealing the metal components of the braces. Since it improves the user's facial appearance and smile, it actually

enhances confidence and self-esteem. Furthermore, this comfortable, tight fitting appliance is also easy to apply and maintain. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-829 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp