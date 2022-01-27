SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ZGNX, FLMN, MIME, and MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UCB S.A. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ZGNX shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash, plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00, for each share of ZGNX common stock that they hold. If you own ZGNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zgnx

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN), in connection with the proposed merger of FLMN with Desert Peak Minerals ("Desert Peak"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Desert Peak will become a subsidiary of FLMN's operating partnership ("OpCo"). The combined company will retain FLMN's "Up-C" structure, and Desert Peak's equity holders will receive 235 million shares of Class C common stock, with voting rights in the combined company and a corresponding number of limited partner units representing economic interests in OpCo. If you own FLMN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flmn

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of MCFE by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of MCFE common stock that they hold. If you own MCFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mcfe

