HOMECOURT LAUNCHES COLLECTION OF BEAUTY PRODUCTS FOR THE HOME

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Homecourt, a collection of fine fragrance-infused, skincare-inspired, and sustainably designed beauty products for the home straight from the mind and nose of Founder Courteney Cox.

Homecourt is based on Courteney's long-held belief that caring for one's own space is a transformative act, and that forging rituals around cleaning and maintaining the things we love can be a pleasure.

"Homecourt is the culmination of my lifelong passion for architecture and interior design, as well as my obsession with home organization, scent and cleanliness. A clean, gorgeously scented room brings me serenity. I launched Homecourt because I wanted household and cleaning products that smell as special as the scents I wear, and looked beautiful enough to keep on my counters," explains Courteney.

Homecourt approaches the cleaning category from a distinctly beauty-industry perspective. Each product is formulated with the kind of luxurious, niche scents typically reserved for tiny glass bottles and spritzes on the wrist. To bring her vision to life, Courteney enlisted serial beauty entrepreneur Nick Axelrod-Welk (Nécessaire, Into The Gloss) to lead brand creative and product development; and Sarah Jahnke, a former L'Oreal marketing executive, to serve as Homecourt's CEO.

"I have been obsessed with fragrance forever and always dreamed of creating my own candles or perfume, but Homecourt became a much bigger homecare concept once I had the right team on board. I'm a perfectionist, and knew I had to collaborate with the best of the best across industries–the best noses, the best graphic designers, and the top skincare chemists in the country," says Courteney.

Homecourt's custom scents were inspired by Courteney's personal fragrance archive and the unique combinations she's discovered over the years. The team worked with the world's top chemists and perfume houses, leveraging the finest raw materials, upcycled fragrance oils, and a range of plant-derived, cosmetic-grade actives to create each of the launch SKUs. The entire collection is formulated to 'clean beauty' standards, using skincare and personal care benchmarks and the highest quality ingredients, including a first to market fermented algae extract (for moisturization) and a wild Australian hibiscus complex that provides up to 72 hr of hydration.

Homecourt launches with three products (all 100% vegan and cruelty-free) in four unique fragrances:

The Products:

Dish Soap: A skin-safe yet powerful dish-washing liquid that quickly dissolves grease and grime, and leaves dishes sparkling. Board-certified dermatologist tested.

Surface Cleaner: A clean formula for the cleanest counters. A concentrated spray that helps lift away dirt, smudges, and grease without leaving streaks or residue.

Hand Wash: A liquid soap that gently cleanses hands without stripping away moisture. Board-certified dermatologist tested.

The Fragrances:

Cece: Courteney's secret blend, revealed. Grounded, mysterious, and addictive. Fragrance notes include cedarwood smoke, white leather, sweet cardamom, and cinnamon.

Steeped Rose: An unadulterated infusion that captures the uplifting character of its namesake bloom. Instantly fill your space with dozens of freshly cut roses – stems, thorns, and all.

Neroli Leaf: A joyful white floral that combines the honeyed sweetness of orange blossoms with the freshness of garden herbs and ripe fruit. Recalls a grove of flowering citrus trees in early spring.

Cipres Mint: A heady, aromatic blend of invigorating green herbs steeped with sugar and a touch of crisp citrus and earthy woods. Inspired by the unmistakable scent of Moroccan mint tea.

The Homecourt Difference:

Fine Fragrances: Niche scents created in collaboration with the world's top perfumers, using precious raw materials and upcycled ingredients.

Clean Formulas: Non-toxic formulas infused with skincare-grade ingredients. Developed by cosmetic chemists. Always 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Sustainable Design: Everything from our custom juniper-green bottles to our kraft boxes are made with 100% post-consumer recycled materials.

Homecourt launches January 26th on https://www.homecourt.co .

