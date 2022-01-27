FMC Corporation earns third consecutive perfect score on the annual Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

FMC receives perfect score in HRC's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (PRNewswire)

"By prioritizing and embracing the benefits of diversity across our company, FMC has fostered an environment for our employees to grow and contribute to their fullest potential," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer at FMC. "Efforts to strengthen our workforce in these ways have contributed to our company's ability to meet the demands and challenges these past few years have presented."

FMC supports LGBTQ+ employees through SPECTRUM, an FMC employee resource group (ERG) for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees and their allies. It focuses on increasing the visibility of LGBTQ+ issues within the company through education and awareness initiatives. SPECTRUM is implemented regionally through Regional Inclusion Councils to drive efforts relative to the local needs and challenges of LGBTQ+ employees and their communities.

"We're very proud to receive a perfect score for the third year in a row," said ZsaNell Smith, director of global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at FMC. "This recognition reflects the continued organizational support for DEI, but also the work being done to drive changes across the company to actively demonstrate our commitment to cultivate a workplace culture that allows employees to really see themselves and be themselves at FMC."

SPECTRUM is one of six employee resource groups at FMC, which also include The Bridge, a multicultural ERG; Women's Initiative Network (WIN); i-Gen, an intergenerational ERG; Valuing Individuals with Visible and Invisible Disabilities (VIVID); and HONOR, a veterans group open to all employees to promote, raise awareness and support veterans within FMC and our local communities.

"A core value at FMC is respect for people," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer for FMC. "Recognition like this confirms the importance of living that value in all that we do, and it reaffirms the impact of our work to achieve the right balance of diversity, equity and inclusion across our entire global organization."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation