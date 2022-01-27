DepositLink Experiences Dramatic Growth in 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the market leader in digital payments technology for the real estate industry, reported dramatic growth for 2021. The three-year-old start-up has partnered with giants like Compass, eXp, and Douglas Elliman and achieved greater than 100% growth in all key categories as the demand for digital payments has exploded. Most notably, DepositLink experienced 212% growth in new client contracts, 376% growth in payment transactions, and 483% growth in the dollar amount of funds transferred through the platform.

"We are proud to start 2022 with tremendous momentum from 2021. Our growth in new clients and the significant increase in adoption of our platform validate the industry is yearning for digital payments," said Jay Rooney, CEO, and Founder of DepositLink. "Our current platform is a game-changer, but the new features and integrations that we are releasing in 2022 will revolutionize how money moves in the real estate business."

Meeting the Needs of Today's Consumers

The digital payment landscape is growing steadily under consumers' demand for options and functionality. It is reported that 82% of Americans are using digital payment methods . T he median age of a new home buyer in 2021 was 33 , making it imperative that the real estate industry rises to the demand of its consumers.

DepositLink's platform allows buyers and renters to make payments from anywhere and from any device with an internet connection, in minutes. DepositLink's administrative functionality enables accounting teams to track payments in real-time, generate detailed reports, process refunds, and send and request commission payments.

"Our industry is quickly adapting to change. Technology must continually improve to keep up," said Rooney. "Productivity is top of mind for agents, efficiency for brokers and title companies, while consumers care most about security. Our technology serves all these needs now, but that is just the beginning. We are on the cusp of releasing enhancements in functionality and integrations to help our partners continue to evolve with the industry."

About DepositLink

DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits digitally. Payments made on DepositLink's platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.depositlink.com

