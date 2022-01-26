MMC Bolsters Data and Performance Analytics Group with the Addition of Dr. Joshua Wu Wu to apply cutting-edge technology and data science to drive industry adaptation of an analytics-first mindset

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marina Maher Communications (MMC) announced the hire of Joshua Wu, PhD., as Senior Vice President, Performance Analytics. Joining MMC from Edelman Data & Intelligence, Wu will report to Chief Strategy Officer Amy Inzanti and is responsible for expanding the agency's robust predictive and performance analytics capabilities. With a future-forward approach to help clients solve their biggest communications challenges, his extensive expertise will drive both MMC and the industry towards an analytics-first mindset in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Joshua Wu, SVP Performance Analytics (PRNewswire)

MMC Bolsters Data and Performance Analytics Group with the Addition of Dr. Joshua Wu

"At MMC, we believe that an analytics-first approach is critical for producing distinctive, data-driven insights that take into account the nuances of our clients' businesses, the competitive environment, as well as opportunities and challenges. We've made considerable progress in establishing proprietary services that span the lifecycle of a program, most recently launching a forecasting tool that assists in predicting the performance of influencer campaigns prior to their launch," Inzanti notes. "Josh's arrival to the team will bolster our innovative approaches to assisting clients in predicting performance and evaluating data, thereby ushering in a new era of data and analytics at MMC and throughout the industry."

Prior to his 6-year tenure at Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI), Wu received his doctorate in political science and statistical methodologies from The Ohio State University, as well as a master's from the University of Chicago. Throughout his career, Wu has expanded analytical capabilities to facilitate cohesive and standardized research processes and has introduced social science best practices to improve data storytelling and communication.

"In today's world, developing breakthrough work requires an insights-driven approach that moves the needle for clients," said Wu. "What attracted me to MMC is that the data and analytics team doesn't only have a seat at the table; they play an integral and essential role in all facets of client engagement. MMC's leadership is committed to combining state-of-the art analytics and best-in-class storytelling to craft effective brand strategies…and prove that they work. I'm excited to continue innovating behind their audience-centered approach, transforming data into actionable insights that lead to real-world impact."

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

Marina Maher Communications / RXMOSAIC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marina Maher Communications