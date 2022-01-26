Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status of 2021 Distributions

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released today the Federal income tax treatment for 2021 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT.PRC).

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. (PRNewsfoto/Federal Realty Investment Trust)(PRNewswire)

Common Shares (CUSIP # 313747206)(1)

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Capital
Gains (5)

Unrecap Sec
1250 (3)

Nontaxable
Distributions

Section 199A
Dividend (2)

Sec 897 Inc
Dividends
(Box 2e) (4)

Sec 897
Capital Gain
(Box 2f) (4)

01/04/2021

01/15/2021

$1.06000

$0.837400

$0.169600

$0.115328

$0.053000

$0.837400

$0.108862

$0.169600

03/16/2021

04/15/2021

$1.06000

$0.837400

$0.169600

$0.115328

$0.053000

$0.837400

$0.108862

$0.169600

06/22/2021

07/15/2021

$1.06000

$0.837400

$0.169600

$0.115328

$0.053000

$0.837400

$0.108862

$0.169600

09/22/2021

10/15/2021

$1.07000

$0.845300

$0.171200

$0.116416

$0.053500

$0.845300

$0.109889

$0.171200


2021 Totals

$4.25000

$3.357500

$0.680000

$0.462400

$0.212500

$3.357500

$0.436475

$0.680000



(1)

Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745101.



(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.



(3)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(4)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f.  Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.  Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(5)

The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061.  Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313747602)(1)

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution
Per Share (2)

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Capital
Gains (6)

Unrecap Sec
1250 (4)

Section 199A
Dividend (3)

Sec 897 Inc
Dividends
(Box 2e) (5)

Sec 897
Capital Gain
(Box 2f) (5)

01/03/2021

01/15/2021

$0.31250

$0.259375

$0.053125

$0.036125

$0.259375

$0.033719

$0.053125

04/01/2021

04/15/2021

$0.31250

$0.259375

$0.053125

$0.036125

$0.259375

$0.033719

$0.053125

07/01/2021

04/15/2021

$0.31250

$0.259375

$0.053125

$0.036125

$0.259375

$0.033719

$0.053125

10/03/2021

10/15/2021

$0.31250

$0.259375

$0.053125

$0.036125

$0.259375

$0.033719

$0.053125


2021 Totals

$1.25000

$1.037500

$0.212500

$0.144500

$1.037500

$0.134876

$0.212500



(1)

Effective as of January 1, 2022, the CUSIP changed to 313745200.



(2)

Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share.



(3)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.



(4)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(5)

The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f.  Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.  Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2021 Capital Gain amounts.



(6)

The total dividend classified as Capital Gain is Section 1231 gain for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1061.  Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

The company did not incur any foreign taxes.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions.  Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:
Leah Andress Brady
Director, Investor Relations
301.998.8265
lbrady@federalrealty.com

