Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.14 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO and impairment of premises, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,106

5,243

$ 4,508

4,195 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81

0.83

$ 0.72

0.67 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.53%

1.57%



1.60%

1.49% Return on average equity

17.10%

17.56%



17.82%

16.58% Efficiency ratio

44.96%

46.51%



43.38%

45.54% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66%

3.49%



3.74%

3.37%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,775

$



5,733 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.03%







2.04%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 23,622

19,255

$ 10,170

15,276 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.75

3.05

$ 1.62

2.44 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.93%

1.58%



0.93%

1.40% Return on average equity

20.86%

17.00%



10.45%

15.70% Efficiency ratio

39.91%

43.02%



44.85%

44.88% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.74%

3.47%



3.39%

3.22%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



27,746

$



20,582 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.27%







1.89%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.















































As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the







12 Months Ended



9 Months Ended



12 Months Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2021



2021



2020





























(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality



















Non-performing loans $ 1,859

$ 1,318

$ 1,801



Real estate owned $ -

$ -

$ -



Non-performing assets $ 1,859

$ 1,318

$ 1,801



Non-performing loans to total loans

0.17%



0.13%



0.19%



Non-performing assets to total assets

0.14%



0.10%



0.16%



Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1) $ -

$ -

$ -



Net charge-offs (period ended) $ 164

$ 159

$ 20



Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

566.11%



747.65%



739.20%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98%



0.97%



1.42%



Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.00%



1.01%



1.56%























Other Data



















Core deposits $ 889,076

$ 839,779

$ 620,576



Cash dividends declared $ 0.530

$ 0.390

$ -



Shares outstanding

6,285,714



6,283,439



6,286,003



Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 19.26

$ 18.68

$ 16.52



Closing market price per common share $ 30.75

$ 27.76

$ 20.50



Closing price to book value ratio

159.66%



148.57%



124.10%



Equity to assets ratio

9.07%



9.07%



9.36%



Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.75%



10.25%



10.11%

























(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms

















(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a





non-GAAP financial measure



















(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets









































Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021

2020



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 5,106 $ 5,621 $ 8,034 $ 4,860 $ 4,508 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.90 $ 1.28 $ 0.77 $ 0.72 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.53%

1.79%

2.75%

1.73%

1.60% Return on average equity

17.10%

19.22%

29.00%

18.36%

17.82% Efficiency ratio

44.96%

38.55%

35.87%

39.87%

43.38% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66%

3.84%

3.79%

3.82%

3.74%























2021

2020



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,243 $ 5,095 $ 4,603 $ 4,313 $ 4,195 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.57%

1.62%

1.57%

1.53%

1.49% Return on average equity

17.56%

17.42%

16.62%

16.30%

16.58% Efficiency ratio

46.51%

41.15%

41.22%

42.85%

45.54% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.49%

3.51%

3.49%

3.48%

3.37%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 6,775 $ 7,401 $ 7,172 $ 6,397 $ 5,733 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

2.03%

2.36%

2.45%

2.27%

2.04%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



























Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to report another successful quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 25% from $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 25% from $0.67 to $0.83 over the same periods. During 2021, we repurchased 82.6 thousand shares of our stock at a cost of $2.29 million, or $27.74 per share, which positively impacted our earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.03. Along with strong earnings, these repurchases helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 17.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.58% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) was 1.00% at December 31, 2021 after recording a provision for loan losses of $675 thousand during the current quarter, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications remained at $0 as of December 31, 2021. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.14%, with no properties in real estate owned. Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.145 per quarter, our fourth consecutive quarterly increase."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 16.6%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $222.7 million , or 20.4%, from $1.089 billion to $1.312 billion , driven by increases in loans, interest-earning deposits and investment securities.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $145.7 million , or 50.5%, from $288.4 million to $434.0 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.8% from 0.83% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 10.3% from 4.35% to 3.90%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 3.66%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.6 million and $1.0 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.

Net interest income increased $8.1 million, or 23.0%, from $35.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to $43.6 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $140.7 million , or 13.4%, from $1.053 billion to $1.194 billion , driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $111.8 million , or 43.4%, from $257.4 million to $369.2 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 57.7% from 1.11% to 0.47%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 3.8% from 4.22% to 4.06%, resulting in an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.39% to 3.74%.

The Company recognized approximately $3.2 million and $1.8 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Approximately $0.3 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of December 31, 2021.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has $230.7 million of adjustable rate loans, $170.7 million of which could adjust immediately given an increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $60.0 million of adjustable rate loans would require a 25 bp to 275 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $29.6 million and $61.4 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. A recovery of loan losses of $2.6 million was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2021 as the Company decreased the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model in response to a declining and de minimis level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as having been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and due to economic conditions at the time.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 589%, from $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, increases in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, as well as a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decrease in gains on the sale of loans.

Noninterest income increased $0.7 million, or 38.1%, from $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $2.6 million in the same period of 2021. This increase was due primarily to increases in service charges and fee income as a result of increases in transaction deposit balances, an increase in gains on the sale of loans as mortgage loan production volume increased as a result of continued low interest rates, an increase in wealth management fees as a result of increases in equity market values, and a $0.5 million impairment in premises and equipment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, partially offset by a decline in swap fees of $0.3 million as the Company has focused on longer duration loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 26.0%, from $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $5.5 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:

$0.6 million increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as an increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics. Full time equivalent employees increased from 89 at December 31, 2020 to 102 at December 31, 2021 , including an increase of 5 new Relationship Managers.

$0.3 million increase in other noninterest expense as a result of an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments, appraisal expenses and franchise tax expense.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 10.1%, from $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $18.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of the following:

a $1.1 million , or 11.9%, increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of an increase in employee headcount, as well as in increase in incentive payments due to the Company outperforming its budgeted performance metrics.

a $0.3 million , or 20.4%, increase in data processing costs due to a significant increase in the number of loan and deposit accounts;

Offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million decrease in real estate owned expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the disposal of the Company's remaining real estate owned properties during 2021.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows:



Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31 December 31 2020 21.37% 22.26% 2021 16.30% 22.22%

The Company's tax rate during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was impacted by the receipt of a tax credit on a loan which lowered the Company's tax rate by approximately 3.7%. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $225.0 million, or 20.3%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.335 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Investments available for sale increased $80.1 million , or 103.7%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $155.9 million at December 31, 2021 , as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.

The following summarizes the composition of the Bank's investment securities available for sale portfolio as of December 31, 2021 and 2020:





December 31,



2021 2020 (in thousands)













Agency MBS $ 20,118 22,134 Bank trust preferred

18,341 12,904 Business Development Companies

4,430 - Corporate

6,954 2,140 Multifamily

9,988 3,657 Municipal

46,482 13,544 Non-agency MBS

49,604 22,911

$ 155,916 77,290

Non-agency MBS have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of December 31, 2021. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

Loans receivable increased $135.1 million , or 14.4%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.071 billion at December 31 , 2021. Increases in residential, multi-family, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial lending offset a $66.0 million reduction in PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's loan portfolio grew 23.5% from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021 .

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 23,662

17,505

16,795

13,037

14,805 Other construction

40,507

35,234

38,121

33,720

35,361 Farmland

12,456

7,559

5,488

6,322

7,943 Home equity

33,262

31,270

30,601

32,281

32,543 Residential

292,323

286,873

257,048

240,606

224,288 Multi-family

68,868

51,293

47,063

45,703

42,666 Owner-occupied commercial

190,162

182,379

185,213

168,442

170,683 Non-owner occupied commercial

251,398

255,488

248,789

233,142

234,751 Commercial & industrial

131,125

99,914

90,048

76,421

80,380 PPP Program

15,454

32,882

63,861

96,147

81,465 Consumer

11,315

11,227

10,919

10,891

10,597























$ 1,070,532

1,011,624

993,946

956,712

935,482

Premises and equipment increased $5.8 million during 2021 due to costs incurred for the land and building of an operations center that the Company is currently constructing in Johnson City, TN , as well as the land acquired for proposed financial centers in both Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN.

The operations center will replace certain leased space the Company currently occupies and is expected to be in use by the end of 2022. The Johnson City, TN and Knoxville, TN financial centers are expected to be completed during 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Total deposits increased $186.0 million , or 20.2%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $1.108 billion at December 31 , 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $99.9 million , or 48.0%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $308.2 million , as well as a $137.7 million , or 143.0%, increase in NOW and money market accounts. These increases were offset by a $88.4 million , or 51.0%, decrease in retail time deposits, as customers continue to prefer shorter maturities as a result of the historically low interest rates. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 308,176

314,426

290,305

250,069

208,250 NOW and money market

233,899

190,351

173,924

105,641

96,243 Savings

347,001

335,002

322,306

325,692

316,083 Retail time deposits

84,860

97,493

117,641

138,989

173,305 Wholesale time deposits

133,918

107,712

86,196

134,994

128,015























$ 1,107,854

1,044,984

990,372

955,385

921,896

FHLB borrowings of $75.0 million at December 31, 2021 consist of the following:



Amounts

Current

(000's) Term Rate







$ 25,000 2 Weeks 0.19%

50,000 3 Month 0.26% $ 75,000

0.23%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank terminated its interest rate swap on the 3 month FHLB advance noted above for a gain of approximately $0.2 million, which will be recognized as a reduction of interest expense through the original interest rate swap term of March, 2025.

Total equity increased $17.2 million , or 16.6%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $121.1 million at December 31 , 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $23.6 million , offset by dividends paid of $3.3 million , share repurchases of $2.3 million and a net decline in the value of investments and derivatives of $1.2 million .

During the year ended December 31 2021, the Company repurchased the following shares of its common stock:

























Settlement

Shares



Total



Cost



Remaining Date

Repurchased



Cost



Per Share



Authorization



(dollars in thousands, except share data)



















$ 5,000 08/06/21

12,500

$ 343

$ 27.40



4,657 08/20/21

27,500



770



28.00



3,887 08/31/21

15,000



413



27.50



3,475 09/07/21

19,541



537



27.50



2,938 09/14/21

5,996



165



27.50



2,773 11/09/21

2,100



65



31.00



2,708



























82,637

$ 2,292

$ 27.74







Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $19.26 at December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.6%. The Company's equity to assets ratio was 9.07% at December 31, 2021, down from 9.36% at December 31, 2020. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.17% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.14% at December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company successfully liquidated the balance of its real estate owned acquired during 2021. Net charge-offs of $164 thousand were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $20 thousand during 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2020 to 0.98% (1.00% excluding PPP loans / non-GAAP) at December 31, 2021 due to a $2.6 million recovery for loan losses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for loan losses remained strong at more than 5 to 1 at December 31, 2021.

There were no COVID-related modifications in place as of December 31, 2021. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider qualifying loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021 2020



2021 2020 Interest income















Loans $ 11,415 11,057

$ 44,250 41,978

Investment securities - taxable

837 455



2,530 1,573

Investment securities - tax exempt

104 90



366 249

Dividends and other

129 98



325 448





12,485 11,700



47,471 44,248 Interest expense















Savings

217 252



885 2,260

Interest bearing transaction accounts

123 64



367 517

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

70 471



587 2,288

Other time deposits

73 424



583 2,471

Total deposits

483 1,211



2,422 7,536

Senior debt

96 103



434 498

Subordinated debt

164 188



655 305

FHLB & FRB advances

39 161



377 465





782 1,663



3,888 8,804

















Net interest income

11,703 10,037



43,583 35,444

















Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

675 -



(2,625) 7,500

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

11,028 10,037



46,208 27,944

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fee income

333 299



1,316 1,168

Bank owned life insurance

45 33



166 133

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale

41 7



44 2

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(33) 48



32 108

Gain on sale of loans

43 72



350 218

Impairment of premises and equipment

- (500)



- (544)

Wealth management

174 120



637 472

Swap fees

- -



- 256

Other noninterest income

4 9



47 64





607 88



2,592 1,877 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

3,419 2,746



10,706 9,567

Occupancy

395 343



1,449 1,337

Furniture and equipment

105 118



500 435

Data processing

437 368



1,688 1,401

FDIC insurance

147 122



498 426

Office

217 156



740 588

Advertising

64 51



251 230

Professional fees

226 194



1,006 836

Real estate owned expense (benefit)

(56) 33



75 327

Other noninterest expense

581 261



1,516 1,592





5,535 4,392



18,429 16,739

















Income before income taxes

6,100 5,733



30,371 13,082

















Income taxes

994 1,225



6,749 2,912

















Net income $ 5,106 4,508

$ 23,622 10,170

















Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,029 4,508

$ 23,424 10,170

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.81 0.72

$ 3.75 1.63

Diluted $ 0.81 0.72

$ 3.75 1.62

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,190,656 6,256,753



6,241,541 6,251,249

Diluted

6,216,662 6,259,415



6,253,879 6,264,135



















Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 10,655

$ 12,393

$ 14,287 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

57,932



121,565



58,081

Cash and cash equivalents

68,587



133,958



72,368



















Investments available for sale

155,916



112,067



77,290 Equity securities

7,074



4,602



3,630 Loans held for sale

315



512



418



















Loans receivable

1,070,532



1,011,624



935,482 Allowance for loans losses

(10,524)



(9,854)



(13,313)

Net loans receivable

1,060,008



1,001,770



922,169



















Premises and equipment, net

17,211



16,059



11,438 Accrued interest receivable

3,395



2,810



4,247 Real estate owned

-



-



- Bank owned life insurance

9,600



9,555



7,435 Restricted stock

5,951



5,951



2,951 Deferred tax assets, net

2,784



2,059



3,611 Other assets

4,088



4,635



4,413



















Total assets $ 1,334,929

$ 1,293,978

$ 1,109,970



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 308,176

$ 314,426

$ 208,250 Interest-bearing

665,760



622,846



585,631 Wholesale

133,918



107,712



128,015

Total deposits

1,107,854



1,044,984



921,896



















FHLB / FRB borrowings

75,000



100,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

11,995



12,495



13,994 Subordinated debt, net

9,828



9,814



9,778 Accrued interest payable

398



258



495 Post-employment liabilities

3,330



3,223



2,992 Other liabilities

5,463



5,798



6,974



















Total liabilities

1,213,868



1,176,572



1,006,129



















Total shareholders' equity

121,061



117,406



103,841



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,334,929

$ 1,293,978

$ 1,109,970





















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31



December 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,106 4,508

$ 23,622 10,170 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(41) (7)



(44) (2) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

33 (48)



(32) (108) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(553) (1,016)



(3,248) (1,731) Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

- 695



51 854 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

675 -



(2,625) 7,500 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

71 (48)



(14) 400 Tax effect of adjustments

(48) 111



1,545 (1,807) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,243 4,195

$ 19,255 15,276















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.81 0.72

$ 3.75 1.62 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.01) (0.00)



(0.01) (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 (0.01)



(0.01) (0.02) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.09) (0.16)



(0.52) (0.28) Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

- 0.11



0.01 0.14 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.11 -



(0.42) 1.20 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.01 (0.01)



(0.00) 0.06 Tax effect of adjustments

(0.01) 0.02



0.25 (0.29) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.83 0.67

$ 3.05 2.44















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.53% 1.60%



1.93% 0.93% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.01% 0.00%



0.00% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01% -0.02%



0.00% -0.01% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.17% -0.36%



-0.27% -0.16% Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

0.00% 0.25%



0.00% 0.08% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.20% 0.00%



-0.21% 0.69% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02% -0.02%



0.00% 0.04% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.01% 0.04%



0.13% -0.17% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.57% 1.49%



1.58% 1.40%















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

17.10% 17.82%



20.86% 10.45% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

-0.14% -0.03%



-0.04% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.11% -0.19%



-0.03% -0.11% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-1.85% -4.02%



-2.87% -1.78% Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

0.00% 2.75%



0.05% 0.88% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

2.26% 0.00%



-2.32% 7.71% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.24% -0.19%



-0.01% 0.41% Tax effect of adjustments

-0.16% 0.44%



1.36% -1.86% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

17.56% 16.58%



17.00% 15.70%















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

44.96% 43.38%



39.91% 44.85% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.15% 0.03%



0.04% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.12% 0.21%



0.03% 0.13% Accretion of PPP fees, net

2.11% 4.84%



3.02% 2.09% Loss from sale of REO and impairment of premises

0.00% -2.79%



-0.04% -1.00% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.58% 0.47%



0.03% -1.07% Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

46.51% 45.54%



43.02% 44.88% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.































Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















2021 2020



2021 2020 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.66% 3.74%



3.74% 3.39% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.17% -0.37%



-0.27% -0.17% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.49% 3.37%



3.47% 3.22%















Allowance to Non-PPP loans













Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.98% 1.42%



0.98% 1.42% Impact of PPP loans

0.01% 0.14%



0.01% 0.14% Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.00% 1.56%



1.00% 1.56%















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 5,106 4,508

$ 23,622 10,170 Income taxes

994 1,225



6,749 2,912 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

675 -



(2,625) 7,500 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 6,775 5,733

$ 27,746 20,582















Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.53% 1.60%

$ 1.93% 0.93% Income taxes

0.30% 0.44%



0.55% 0.27% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.20% 0.00%



-0.21% 0.00% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.03% 2.04%

$ 2.27% 1.89%































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin



























Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,037,584 11,415 4.36%

$ 921,698 11,057 4.77%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

21,820 371 6.75%



11,262 191 6.75%

Investments - taxable

125,809 837 2.64%



66,400 455 2.73%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

16,625 132 3.14%



11,425 114 3.97%

Interest earning deposits

103,428 37 0.14%



67,479 15 0.09%

Other investments, at cost

6,876 92 5.31%



11,212 83 2.95%

Total interest-earning assets

1,312,142 12,884 3.90%



1,089,476 11,915 4.35%

Noninterest earning assets

22,086







36,952





Total assets $ 1,334,228





$ 1,126,428

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 61,593 20 0.13%

$ 29,027 6 0.08%

Savings accounts

344,003 217 0.25%



311,803 252 0.32%

Money market accounts

153,494 103 0.27%



65,195 58 0.35%

Retail time deposits

91,235 85 0.37%



186,403 719 1.53%

Wholesale time deposits

119,847 58 0.19%



125,588 176 0.56%

Total interest bearing deposits

770,172 483 0.25%



718,016 1,211 0.67%























Senior debt

12,250 96 3.11%



14,147 103 2.90%

Subordinated debt

9,816 164 6.63%



9,765 188 7.66%

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

85,870 39 0.18%



59,178 161 1.08%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

878,108 782 0.35%



801,106 1,663 0.83%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

327,125







216,235





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,590







7,899





Total liabilities

1,214,823







1,025,240



























Total shareholders' equity

119,405







101,188





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,334,228





$ 1,126,428



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



12,102







10,252

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 434,034





$ 288,370



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

149%







136%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.54%







3.52%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.66%







3.74%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate













(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total





interest-earning assets









































Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 980,594 44,250 4.51%

$ 892,150 41,978 4.71%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

13,987 944 6.75%



2,899 196 6.76%

Investments - taxable

93,408 2,530 2.71%



59,630 1,573 2.64%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

14,300 463 3.24%



8,265 315 3.81%

Interest earning deposits

83,078 98 0.12%



64,623 114 0.18%

Other investments, at cost

8,305 227 2.73%



25,388 300 1.18%

Total interest-earning assets

1,193,672 48,512 4.06%



1,052,955 44,476 4.22%

Noninterest earning assets

27,837







38,145





Total assets $ 1,221,509





$ 1,091,100

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 46,040 61 0.13%

$ 23,137 56 0.24%

Savings accounts

330,739 885 0.27%



295,077 2,260 0.77%

Money market accounts

110,946 307 0.28%



62,361 461 0.74%

Retail time deposits

119,961 857 0.71%



182,504 3,381 1.85%

Wholesale time deposits

111,833 312 0.28%



126,373 1,378 1.09%

Total interest bearing deposits

719,519 2,422 0.34%



689,452 7,536 1.09%























Senior debt

12,923 434 3.36%



14,905 498 3.34%

Subordinated debt

9,798 655 6.69%



4,510 305 6.76%

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

82,192 377 0.46%



86,661 465 0.54%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

824,432 3,888 0.47%



795,528 8,804 1.11%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

274,180







189,761





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,654







8,520





Total liabilities

1,108,266







993,809



























Total shareholders' equity

113,243







97,291





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,221,509





$ 1,091,100



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



44,624







35,672

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 369,240





$ 257,427



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

145%







132%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.59%







3.12%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.74%







3.39%



























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate

(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities



(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total



interest-earning assets









































Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 30, 2021 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 5,621 8,034 4,860 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(1) (2) (1) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

10 (74) (1) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(1,026) (795) (874) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

100 (49) - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

200 (3,500) - Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

5 (225) 135 Tax effect of adjustments

186 1,214 193 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 5,095 4,603 4,313









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.90 1.28 0.77 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00 (0.01) (0.00) Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.17) (0.13) (0.14) Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.02 (0.01) - Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.03 (0.56) - Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 (0.04) 0.02 Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 0.19 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 0.73 0.69









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.79% 2.75% 1.73% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.00% -0.03% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.33% -0.27% -0.31% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.03% -0.02% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.06% -1.20% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00% -0.08% 0.05% Tax effect of adjustments

0.06% 0.42% 0.07% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.62% 1.57% 1.53%









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

19.22% 29.00% 18.36% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% -0.01% 0.00% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03% -0.27% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-3.51% -2.87% -3.30% Loss (gain) from sale of REO

0.34% -0.18% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.68% -12.63% 0.00% Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.02% -0.81% 0.51% Tax effect of adjustments

0.64% 4.38% 0.73% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

17.42% 16.62% 16.30%









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

38.55% 35.87% 39.87% Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.01% N/M Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

-0.04% 0.24% N/M Accretion of PPP fees, net

3.58% 2.39% N/M Loss (gain) from sale of REO

-0.84% 0.44% N/M Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

-0.05% 2.01% N/M Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *

41.15% 41.22% 42.85% * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.84% 3.79% 3.82% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.34% -0.30% -0.34% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.51% 3.49% 3.48%









Allowance to Non-PPP loans







Allowance to loans (GAAP)

0.97%



Impact of PPP loans

0.04%



Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.01%













Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 5,621 8,034 4,860 Income taxes

1,580 2,638 1,537 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

200 (3,500) - Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 7,401 7,172 6,397









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 1.79% 2.75% 1.73% Income taxes

0.50% 0.90% 0.55% Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

0.06% -1.20% 0.00% Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 2.36% 2.45% 2.27%











