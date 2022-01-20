YAA Launches a Vehicle Search Engine to Empower Car Buyers with Industry Insights

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Advocate Alliance (joinyaa.com) announced an all-new car buying search engine that offers consumers behind-the-scenes industry data. YAA Car Search features consumer-focused tools and insights including TotalPrice™, and data-rich YAA Analysis with no advertisements or "lead generation" forms.

TotalPrice™ gives users a better idea of how much a car really costs. The TotalPrice™ is integrated into the primary information that is provided to the user when they select a specific vehicle. It takes the dealer's advertised price and adds in estimated taxes and fees so that the "out-the-door price" is reflected. This all-inclusive pricing feature goes a long way toward preventing surprises at the dealership.

YAA Car Search also integrates expert advice in each listing to help customers save time and avoid headache. YAA Co-Founder (and 40 year industry veteran) Ray Shefska shares negotiation know-how and educates about dealer add-ons. Finance guru Kimberly Kline coaches users on how to avoid markups in the Finance & Insurance office. Auto industry researcher Mario Rodriguez enriches the user experience with explanations of how supply and demand affect vehicle pricing.

YAA Analysis provides industry insights that consumers typically don't have access to. Local supply levels are shown for each vehicle, which displays 'market days supply', sales rate, and the total number of similar vehicles in inventory. The Local Comparison feature compares the selected auto listing with similar listings nearby.

YAA Car Search provides users with the opportunity to explore YAA extended warranty products before going to the dealership. Users can also access the YAA Community Forum from within each car listing to get additional support.

Premium membership to YAA gives members the opportunity to have a live chat with one of YAA's experienced car sales experts. Premium members also have access to advanced reporting, Black Book trade-in valuations, one-to-one coaching and YAA premium courses.

About YAA

YAA saves car buyers time and money in today's challenging auto market. With digital tools that level the playing field, on-call expert support, and an active community, YAA members are empowered with tools and expertise to buy a vehicle with confidence. YAA was founded in 2019 by industry veteran Ray Shefska, his entrepreneurial consumer advocate son Zach Shefska, and software engineer Arash Soheili. YAA has since grown to include 100,000+ members, with significant growth moving into 2022.

