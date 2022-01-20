LocalBTV Announces Expansion of Availability to 21 US TV DMAs Limited Streaming Broadcast TV Channel Lineups Now Reach Over 30% of US Homes

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Didja, Inc., a pioneering technology company dedicated to extending and expanding broadcast television viewership and revenue, today announced that its popular live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now operational in 21 US TV DMAs – including the addition of 15 new markets over the course of 2021:

LocalBTV Expands to 21 TV Markets / DMAs

LocalBTV Expands to 21 TV Markets

Atlanta BTV BakersfieldBTV BiloxiBTV ChicagoBTV CincinnatiBTV









FresnoBTV HoustonBTV IndyBTV Las VegasBTV LouisvilleBTV









MontereyBTV NashvilleBTV PalmBeachBTV RenoBTV ToledoBTV

They join LocalBTV's original "beta market" lineup -- PhoenixBTV, BayAreaBTV, SoCalBTV, SanDiegoBTV, PhillyBTV and NYCBTV – launched in 2019.

An additional 20 DMAs – extending LocalBTV's availability to 50% of US households -- are slated for launch in the coming months, with plans to be in upwards of 100 markets by the end of 2022

LocalBTV is the first and only legal virtual-over-the-air (vOTA) streaming "local broadcast bundle" platform – which seeks and secures permission from local broadcast signal owners for inclusion in its unique "antenna TV without an antenna" service. The goal: expanding access to local broadcast over-the-air (OTA) television to include a variety of increasingly consumer-preferred digital devices – such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and connected TVs – enabling live and simultaneous viewing within a station's authenticated geo-fenced DMA, regardless of touchpoint.

In addition, LocalBTV augments its ground-breaking vOTA streaming service with popular consumer features like cloud-based DVR recording, intuitive program guidance/navigation, and cable TV/public access-like "hyper-local" Community Video channels.

For broadcasters, the Local BTV platform adds significant new and measurable viewership, plus helps generate incremental revenue through mechanisms such as targeted digital ad insertion/replacement, in-app channel promotion, and seamless linkage to premium up-sell offerings and outside commerce/ donation platforms – all while offering a "future-proof" on-ramp to enhanced NextGenTV (ATSC3.0) programming services in the years ahead.

"We are pleased to be a meaningful factor in the resurgence of local broadcast TV viewing with our versatile virtual-over-the-air platform," said Jim Long, CEO of LocalBTV. "We see 2022 as a high-growth year for more markets, more channels, more viewers, as well as new revenue and viewership for our local broadcaster partners."

"As a local independent station, we're constantly trying to reach as many viewers in as many ways as possible. LocalBTV helps us with that," said Lynn Londen, Owner, KAZT in the Phoenix-Prescott DMA. "LocalBTV allows our viewers to take us with them on-the-go. In some cases, PhoenixBTV reaches viewers in areas with poor reception, giving them a way to watch us for the first time."

The LocalBTV app is available from the iTunes and Google Play mobile app stores; AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV, LG, and soon Samsung and Vizio connected TV platforms; as well as via standard Internet web browsers.

The LocalBTV platform currently powers 704 local broadcast TV channels, as well as 88 "hyper-local Community Video channels across its current 21 markets/DMAs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.localbtv.com/.

About Didja, Inc.

Didja, Inc. is based in the heart of Silicon Valley and specializes in technology solutions that help users better engage with live linear television. Didja's hybrid-cloud platform and consumer digital apps (e.g., LocalBTV and Clippit) are designed to help broadcasters, networks and content owners expand their revenues by both delighting viewers with increased digital functionality, and fostering direct relationships with new and existing consumers of broadcast content. For more information, please visit: https://www.didjatv.com/.

LocalBTV Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Didja, Inc.