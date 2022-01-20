Arkansas communities to hold more than 300 events as part of nation's longest-running celebration of school choice

Gov. Hutchinson Highlights School Choice with Official "Arkansas School Choice Week" Proclamation Arkansas communities to hold more than 300 events as part of nation's longest-running celebration of school choice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson has officially signed and sealed a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Arkansas School Choice Week." His proclamation follows a historic year of school choice expansions across the country, including the creation of a new tax-credit scholarship program for low-income Arkansas families.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

The governor's announcement marks the seventh consecutive year that School Choice Week has been proclaimed in the state.

"Arkansas recognizes the essential role that an effective and accountable system of education plays in preparing all children to be successful adults," the proclamation states.

Arkansans will celebrate School Choice Week with more than 300 events and activities across the state, including a large indoor rally and student showcase in Little Rock. These celebrations have been independently planned by parents, teachers, and other community members. They aim to inspire conversations about the educational choices parents want for their children, and to encourage families to play an active part in their children's schooling.

Nationwide, more than 26,000 events have been planned for Jan. 23-Jan. 29, which marks the twelfth annual National School Choice Week.

"Arkansas families have planned many wonderful celebrations, both big and small," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We look forward to seeing their enthusiasm for school choice on display during the Week, and we are grateful for Gov. Hutchinson's proclamation."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information and a video message from Gov. Hutchinson about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week