USCG Leverages the SailPlan Platform to Monitor Marine Infrastructure, Increasing Port Efficiency and Helping Achieve Climate Goals Partnership to Deploy the First Smart Buoys in the Mid-Atlantic

RESTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SailPlan, the maritime cleantech company that helps ports and ship operators reduce emissions and improve air quality, announced that the United States Coast Guard (USCG) has partnered with SailPlan to monitor Aids to Navigation (ATONS) in the Chesapeake Bay. By utilizing SailPlan's technology, the USCG is able to easily monitor real-time high-resolution weather, air quality, and other data affecting navigation and make it available to mariners while reducing the cost of ATON maintenance to the USCG.

The deployment is part of SailPlan's rapidly expanding portfolio of customers seeking to accelerate the connectivity of marine infrastructure and systems. The agreement provides a test-bed for real-time monitoring and sharing of weather, current, tide, sea state, and air quality data while also providing real-time station-keeping data to the USCG.

"The U.S. Coast Guard is pleased to join SailPlan in this project as this work supports the worldwide "Successful Voyages, Sustainable Planet" effort led by the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA)," said Dave Lewald, Program Analyst – Navigation Systems, USCG.

SailPlan and the USCG will collect data, perform studies, and increase infrastructure resilience while reducing ATON maintenance costs. The deployed technology will ensure that critical marine infrastructure remains on-station and in good working order without the need for routine in-person inspections.

"ATONs present a compelling opportunity to improve maritime transportation efficiency and resiliency by providing them with a digital presence. This contract with the USCG brings legacy marine infrastructure into the 21st century," said Jacob Ruytenbeek, Founder and CEO of SailPlan. "SailPlan will benefit not only the USCG but also port authorities looking to monitor emissions compliance and air quality."

ABOUT SAILPLAN

SailPlan's emissions monitoring and optimization platform revolutionizes marine transportation and helps companies achieve provable NetZero. Our mission is to reduce fleet emissions, save fuel, and make it easy to achieve NetZero operations while also saving companies time and money. Our platform uses real-time infrastructure and vessel data feeds including engine, fuel, speed, and stability data, and advanced weather, mapping, and vessel traffic data feeds to monitor and reduce greenhouse gasses.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES COAST GUARD

The Coast Guard manages six major operational mission programs, including Marine Transportation System Management. The Marine Transportation System Management mission program seeks to ensure a safe, secure, and environmentally sound waterways system. The Coast Guard works in concert with other Federal, State, local, tribal and territorial agencies, the marine industry, maritime associations, and the international community to safeguard the efficient and economical movement of $5.4 trillion in overall economic activity flowing through the Nation's ports and waterways.

