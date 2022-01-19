Professional Angler Mike McClelland is Fishing for Sweet Treats at Andy's Frozen Custard®

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Angler Mike McClelland has already landed his first big win for the 2022 season. The eight-time professional level tournament winner, with 35 top 10 finishes and more than $2.1 million in earnings, recently announced a partnership with Andy's Frozen Custard® stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and other select locations.

As part of the partnership, the Andy's logo will be prominently displayed on McClelland's boats, transport vehicles and uniforms this year, generating brand exposure among a coveted demographic. Millions of spectators and enthusiasts are expected to follow Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour and Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, as McClelland competes throughout the 2022 season.

"I am a long time Andy's fan and I couldn't be prouder to be displaying the Andy's Frozen Custard logo on my equipment and uniform this year," McClelland said. "But even more important to me are what the sport of fishing and Andy's have in common -- family and fun – two things that I really care about."

To celebrate the partnership, Andy's is giving away FREE frozen custard treats for a year to five lucky winners. Participants can enter by downloading the Yum Squad App and entering the promo code MMAFY122.

"This is a cool opportunity for me personally to not only be able to reconnect with a childhood friend whom I have followed for years, but to also be in a position professionally as an Andy's Frozen Custard franchisee to support Mike and his career," said Eric Reed, co-owner and CEO of Ranchers Custard Company, which operates multiple Andy's Frozen Custard franchise locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Florida that are participating in the promotion.

McClelland fans can look forward to store visits and special events during his tour, with the opportunity to interact with the Blue Eye, Missouri pro, who has one of the best reputations in the fishing industry.

In its 36th year of "putting grins above chins" by offering the World's Finest Frozen Custard treats, Andy's has a growing portfolio of innovative regional and national sports marketing programs. In 2021, the brand announced agreements with motorsports and professional hockey.

Offering safe and lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows, Andy's Frozen Custard is open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow for guests to safely enjoy their treats on-site or on-the-go.

Customers can download the Andy's Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the Yum Squad loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit. Sweet treat lovers can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy's on Instagram and Facebook or via Andy's website.

McClelland can be found on social media at Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and his website.

